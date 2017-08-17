London 2017 | Today's Schedule

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, August 17, 2017

AFTERNOON SESSION12:30 p.m.: M 200m Heats12:35 p.m.: Triple Jump Qualification1:00 p.m.: W Hammer Throw FINAL1:30 p.m.: W 400m Hurdles Heats2:20 p.m.: M 400m Hurdles Semi-Final2:25 p.m.: W Triple Jump FINAL2:55 p.m...read more

