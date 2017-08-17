BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Multiple fatalities in serious accident in Vieille Case

Dominica News Online - Monday, August 17, 2017

There has been a serious accident in Vieille Case in the northern part of Dominica and there have been multiple fatalities, DNO can confirm. According to reports, about five people may haveÂ died when the vehicle they were travelling in ran...read more

