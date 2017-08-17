Two Hour Video: 2017 Non Mariners Race

Bernews - Sunday, August 17, 2017

People made their way to the west end by both land and sea as the annual Non-Mariners Race took place today [Aug 6], hosted by the Sandys Boat Club,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Photo Set #3: 2015 Non Mariners Race

Photos & Video Set #2: Non Mariners Race

Photos: Non Mariners Race Gets Underway

Live Video Stream: 2014 Non-Mariners Race

Upcoming: Annual Non-Mariners Race On Aug 3

Upcoming: Annual Non-Mariners Race On Aug 3

Non-Mariners Race To Be Held In Sandys Today



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Music festival cancelled after row over bridged walkways left thousands of fans queuing

David Cameron pictured smoking as he is ambushed by Corbyn fan at festival

Do you prefer Jnr Carnival on a weekday or a weekend?

David Cameron and wife Samantha spotted at UK’s ‘poshest music festival’ 

Man accused of breaking aunt's arm over the playing of gospel songs

Dianna Fraser Campbell — My Marley Top 10 songs

Danville Walker — My Marley Top 10 songs

SPORTS more
Team Announced For CONCACAF U15 Event

Team Announced For CONCACAF U15 Event

#ReturnToLondon: Two Jamaican men run personal best to progress in 400m

#ReturnToLondon: McLeod, Parchment move to 110m hurdles semis, injured Levy crashes out

Full Scorecard: 2017 Cup Match Cricket Classic

Full Scorecard: 2017 Cup Match Cricket Classic

#ReturnToLondon: All four Jamaican women progress to 400m semis

POLITICS more
The Patriots wants law amended to remove security minister's power to appoint board members

United States congratulates Jamaica on 55th anniversary of political independence

PM says Jamaica poised for economic boom as country marks 55 years of Independence

Iranian politicians censured after dashing to take selfies with top female EU diplomat 

Mike Pence dismisses reports of 2020 run as 'fake news' and insists he will work for Donald Trump's re-election

Jamaica's political journey to Independence

Whither the PNP and visionary leadership

BUSINESS more
Enstar Group Reports Second Quarter Results

Contemporary art boom is 'historic change' in art market

Venezuela's currency

Tourists seeking Despacito discover Puerto Rico's La Perla

PHOTO: The R Hotel

Instead of 'How to Get Rich,' first think 'How to Not Be Poor'

Bonds — high yield vs investment grade

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Body of man who was the subject of a huge police search found in his own home

The Patriots wants law amended to remove security minister's power to appoint board members

Anti-Violence Network To Host “Changing Lives”

Five illegal guns removed from the streets

Fatal accident en route to Penville

Knife-brandishing man arrested at Eiffel Tower 'wanted to carry out Isil-inspired terror attack on soldier'

Arrests following 'terrorist attack' at loyalist Venezuelan military base

RELATED STORIES
Photo Set #3: 2015 Non Mariners Race

Photos & Video Set #2: Non Mariners Race

Photos: Non Mariners Race Gets Underway

Live Video Stream: 2014 Non-Mariners Race

Upcoming: Annual Non-Mariners Race On Aug 3

Upcoming: Annual Non-Mariners Race On Aug 3

Non-Mariners Race To Be Held In Sandys Today

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Bolt's showmanship on track will be missed
If you are in need of a: If you are in need of a hacker to catch your cheating spouse or increase data base or school grade and many more contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is in the right position to help you in any way...

Sound systems in the spotlight at House of Dancehall
Angga: Hello all, I am a private lender, i offer loan at 2% this is a legitimate company with honor and difference we are ready to help you out in any financial problem that you are we offer all type of...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
josephine: The world need to know on how my life was helped by this great man i got contact of through a friend,but little was i suprised as all situations have not been like this and its always going the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Bolt's showmanship on track will be missed
If you are in need of a: If you are in need of a hacker to catch your cheating spouse or increase data base or school grade and many more contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is in the right position to help you in any way...

Sound systems in the spotlight at House of Dancehall
Angga: Hello all, I am a private lender, i offer loan at 2% this is a legitimate company with honor and difference we are ready to help you out in any financial problem that you are we offer all type of...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
josephine: The world need to know on how my life was helped by this great man i got contact of through a friend,but little was i suprised as all situations have not been like this and its always going the...