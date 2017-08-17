Sweet times for Sarai - After defying the odds and acing GSAT, wheelchair user gets tuition scholarship

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, August 17, 2017

While it is still uncertain how 11-year-old wheelchair user Sarai Watson will navigate her new school come September, the young scholar's tuition is one thing her family will not have to worry about.Sarai has been placed at the Immaculate Conception...read more

