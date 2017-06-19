Father Louis Grenier SJ — An exemplar of Christian love, who impacted the lives of many Jamaicans Father Louis Grenier SJ — An exemplar of Christian love, who impacted the lives of many Jamaicans

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, August 17, 2017

Father Louis Grenier (Nov 02, 1918 â June 19, 2017) ÃÂ In was a joyful celebration of the life of Father Louis Grenier SJ on Monday 31, 2017 at the Saints Peter and Paul Church on Old Hope Road in St Andrew.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Sister Mary Paschal — what a life!

Celebrating the life of Fr. Charles Vermeulen C.Ss.R.

Perdy May Shaw, 101, never gets tired of praising God

We have a pope... An ex-priest speaks

Father Grenier's faith in Jamaica

FISH to honour Fr Grenier, Dr Joyce Robinson

Roman Catholic priest urges Barbadians to return to the sacred



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Nothing quite like the Independence spirit of 1962

GALA — grand affair

Jerome Gichie looks to One Day

Miss Universe JA finalists sashed

Bob Marley: Legend

Trelawny vigil part of its Emancipation celebrations

Music industry welcomes JCDC's support of street dances

SPORTS more
Photo Set #2: Second Day Of 2017 Cup Match

CSMSJ on par with other med schools

Our summer reading list

Only 1/3 of countries have national youth work policies, study finds

PHOTOS: GSAT awards

'Tek it over'

MoE provides additional $200 million to schools

POLITICS more
Venezuela's currency

Instead of 'How to Get Rich,' first think 'How to Not Be Poor'

Garcia mad over school drug trade claims

Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf

Revolution and Justice

Does the United States care about democracy in Venezuela

Ah Minister deh in de oil company pocket

BUSINESS more
Contemporary art boom is 'historic change' in art market

Venezuela's currency

Tourists seeking Despacito discover Puerto Rico's La Perla

PHOTO: The R Hotel

Instead of 'How to Get Rich,' first think 'How to Not Be Poor'

Bonds — high yield vs investment grade

Young Sang to head SVL

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
The role of the physician advocate in sexual violence against women

How did the FLA get here?

Lavern Deer fighting child sex abuse with all her might

Garcia mad over school drug trade claims

Joseph denies W Connection share of lead

Bottles thrown at cars in Sandys

Squeaky clean Foreday morning

RELATED STORIES
Sister Mary Paschal — what a life!

Celebrating the life of Fr. Charles Vermeulen C.Ss.R.

Perdy May Shaw, 101, never gets tired of praising God

We have a pope... An ex-priest speaks

Father Grenier's faith in Jamaica

FISH to honour Fr Grenier, Dr Joyce Robinson

Roman Catholic priest urges Barbadians to return to the sacred

RECENT COMMENTS
Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Bolt's showmanship on track will be missed
If you are in need of a: If you are in need of a hacker to catch your cheating spouse or increase data base or school grade and many more contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is in the right position to help you in any way...

Sound systems in the spotlight at House of Dancehall
Angga: Hello all, I am a private lender, i offer loan at 2% this is a legitimate company with honor and difference we are ready to help you out in any financial problem that you are we offer all type of...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
josephine: The world need to know on how my life was helped by this great man i got contact of through a friend,but little was i suprised as all situations have not been like this and its always going the...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline 347.857.7580 or the email address...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mamma’s Marketplace draws thousands to buy and sell online
Garnell kemp: Looking for a front room set

We both cheated, what should I do?
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Execution attempt on auto-dealer…My husband needs to see a psychiatrist – Wife
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

I can't stand the - way my sister treats her husband
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

'Other woman' problems
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Two men killed, one robbed of money collected to pay workers
matha lawson: confront your cheating spouse with evidence, I was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m...

Bolt's showmanship on track will be missed
If you are in need of a: If you are in need of a hacker to catch your cheating spouse or increase data base or school grade and many more contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is in the right position to help you in any way...

Sound systems in the spotlight at House of Dancehall
Angga: Hello all, I am a private lender, i offer loan at 2% this is a legitimate company with honor and difference we are ready to help you out in any financial problem that you are we offer all type of...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
josephine: The world need to know on how my life was helped by this great man i got contact of through a friend,but little was i suprised as all situations have not been like this and its always going the...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline 347.857.7580 or the email address...