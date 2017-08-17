Let’s work together

Trinidad Newsday - Sunday, August 17, 2017

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday urged trade union leaders to rejoin the National Tripartite Advisory Council to address the socio-economic challenges confronting the country. Speaking in the wake of Friday's Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) mass rally in Port-of-Spain, Rowley gave no...read more

