Panamanian Teaches Belizeans How to Act

Channel 5 Belize - Saturday, August 17, 2017

A two-week acting workshop wrapped up today in the city. Panamanian actor and stage coach Jaime Newball teamed up with the Bliss to offer the training. The facilitator trained about [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code

MusAID Hosts Concert at the Bliss

Elrington Blames Belizeans for Incidents with Guatemala

Little Miss Pageant to be Held at the Bliss

The Shakespeare Global Theater Company Performs Hamlet at the Bliss

Jaime Awe stepping down as Director of the Institute of Archaeology

Athletes and coaches participate in teaching sports skills



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
StudioEurique's exhibition opens

Jimmy Cliff Wonderful World of

San Pedrana Reigns over Costa Maya Festival

Injured soca queen to miss future shows

Singing Sweet gears up for St Mary Mi Come From

Emmanuella visits Bob Marley Museum

CADA Holds ‘Carding Station’ At BeachFest

SPORTS more
‘Abel’ should be ‘Handy’ and a winner!

US $40,000 in prizes in T

Paul welcomes new challenge at Pasaquina

IAAF World ChampionshipsT

Canada blanks Calypso Stickmen 4-0

Somerset forced to settle for winning draw

Champions three Pro Shottas, NSC, Whitehall prevail

POLITICS more
Browne still wrong on CLF fees

Rowley, Khan praise Jones

Education Ministry: No rampant drug trade in ECCE and primary schools

Customs Builds Trust with Belizean Importers and Brokers

Sir Geoffrey dies at 89

Theresa May's right-hand man Nick Timothy reveals why general election went wrong for Tories

Peter Tosh: The uncompromised

BUSINESS more
TTNGL half year results ahead by 26.7 per cent

McCann scores high in international report

Trading activity registers $6,164,277.59

Rebalance public finances

McCann scores high in international report

Trading activity registers $6,164,277.59

Ex-Gangsters Renounce Guns for Business

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Education Ministry: No rampant drug trade in ECCE and primary schools

Two men shot dead in Caroni

Oxford college treasurer and US academic arrested in connection with Chicago murder 

Rebalance public finances

Police Help Out School Children on Southside

Ex-Gangsters Renounce Guns for Business

Roger Bradley Free of Burglary Charge

RELATED STORIES
Teaching the Belize Plumbing Code

MusAID Hosts Concert at the Bliss

Elrington Blames Belizeans for Incidents with Guatemala

Little Miss Pageant to be Held at the Bliss

The Shakespeare Global Theater Company Performs Hamlet at the Bliss

Jaime Awe stepping down as Director of the Institute of Archaeology

Athletes and coaches participate in teaching sports skills

RECENT COMMENTS
Sound systems in the spotlight at House of Dancehall
Angga: Hello all, I am a private lender, i offer loan at 2% this is a legitimate company with honor and difference we are ready to help you out in any financial problem that you are we offer all type of...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
josephine: The world need to know on how my life was helped by this great man i got contact of through a friend,but little was i suprised as all situations have not been like this and its always going the...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Corey Jubb: if you need a hacker to help you hack into your spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is a great hacker he has worked for me and i got results under 24 hours tell him i refereed you to...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
johnson cooper: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Man to face cocaine charges
Cheryl: need to hear more

Appleby Partners To Speak At Trusts Forum
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

No worries for Oscar B
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Tiana: Hello readers, This is for those who need help in hacking. PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM is the best hacker for hire. i have used them so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have...

Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...

RECENT COMMENTS
Sound systems in the spotlight at House of Dancehall
Angga: Hello all, I am a private lender, i offer loan at 2% this is a legitimate company with honor and difference we are ready to help you out in any financial problem that you are we offer all type of...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
josephine: The world need to know on how my life was helped by this great man i got contact of through a friend,but little was i suprised as all situations have not been like this and its always going the...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Corey Jubb: if you need a hacker to help you hack into your spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is a great hacker he has worked for me and i got results under 24 hours tell him i refereed you to...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
johnson cooper: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Man to face cocaine charges
Cheryl: need to hear more

Appleby Partners To Speak At Trusts Forum
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

No worries for Oscar B
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Tiana: Hello readers, This is for those who need help in hacking. PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM is the best hacker for hire. i have used them so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have...

Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...