WEATHER UPDATE: Flood watch discontinued for Dominica

Dominica News Online - Friday, August 17, 2017

The flash flood watch issuedÂ for Dominica at 6 pm yesterday evening has been discontinued as of Â 6 am this morning.Â Cloudy and breezy conditions will continue, however, shower activity will be limited. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Service is reporting that another tropical...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Tropical wave approaching Lesser Antilles

Met Office issues warning as trough system affects Dominica

A tropical wave is affecting the island

A tropical wave is affecting the island

WEATHER: Flood warning discontinued

WEATHER: Flood warning discontinued

Flash Flood Watch discontinued



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Festivals Commission pays up 400k

Children couldn't get enough of Funfest

Sligoville honours three of its heroes

AFTER 12: Top Class

Sasha Dias continues Journey

Kasanova Remains Missing

Papiluchi hits right notes Papiluchi hits right notes

SPORTS more
Photos & Results: Beach Volleyball Tournament

Trinidad &Tobago's Balgobin shines at Northlands

London 2017 | Forte-itude: Julian returns stronger after disappointment in 2016

London 2017 | Bolt, Farah to star on day one

London 2017 | Today's Schedule

Wladimir Klitschko retires

Antigua to Host Leeward Islands U19 Basketball Tournament

POLITICS more
Diary of a Ghetto Priest | Learning to Love

America's 'golden crown': How long can

Should we punish a politician's reckless promises?

Dominica has no plans to approach IMF

Papiluchi hits right notes Papiluchi hits right notes

Website on forests and protected areas launched

Rambharat refocusing CEPEP labour

BUSINESS more
RenRe Declare $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Expansion shortens profit at Paramount, lubricant plant to ramp up October

XL Group Declare Quarterly Dividend Of $0.22

Cuba's ration book: symbol of equality, but huge burden on state

Canada scrambles to find lodging for Haitians fleeing the US

Dominica has no plans to approach IMF

Will a Jamaican take the Digicel helm?

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Six fatherless, dead man’s girlfriend recounts home invasion

Police probing suspected drowning

Tackling electricity theft in Jamaica

This Day in History - August 4

Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide gets 15 months in jail

4 sanctuary cities facing loss of crime-fighting assistance

Bangarang, bruk down and medals

RELATED STORIES
Tropical wave approaching Lesser Antilles

Met Office issues warning as trough system affects Dominica

A tropical wave is affecting the island

A tropical wave is affecting the island

WEATHER: Flood warning discontinued

WEATHER: Flood warning discontinued

Flash Flood Watch discontinued

RECENT COMMENTS
Sound systems in the spotlight at House of Dancehall
Angga: Hello all, I am a private lender, i offer loan at 2% this is a legitimate company with honor and difference we are ready to help you out in any financial problem that you are we offer all type of...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
josephine: The world need to know on how my life was helped by this great man i got contact of through a friend,but little was i suprised as all situations have not been like this and its always going the...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Corey Jubb: if you need a hacker to help you hack into your spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is a great hacker he has worked for me and i got results under 24 hours tell him i refereed you to...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
johnson cooper: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Man to face cocaine charges
Cheryl: need to hear more

Appleby Partners To Speak At Trusts Forum
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

No worries for Oscar B
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Tiana: Hello readers, This is for those who need help in hacking. PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM is the best hacker for hire. i have used them so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have...

Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...

RECENT COMMENTS
Sound systems in the spotlight at House of Dancehall
Angga: Hello all, I am a private lender, i offer loan at 2% this is a legitimate company with honor and difference we are ready to help you out in any financial problem that you are we offer all type of...

St Lucia signs Principle 10
josephine: The world need to know on how my life was helped by this great man i got contact of through a friend,but little was i suprised as all situations have not been like this and its always going the...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Corey Jubb: if you need a hacker to help you hack into your spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is a great hacker he has worked for me and i got results under 24 hours tell him i refereed you to...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
johnson cooper: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Man to face cocaine charges
Cheryl: need to hear more

Appleby Partners To Speak At Trusts Forum
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

No worries for Oscar B
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Tiana: Hello readers, This is for those who need help in hacking. PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM is the best hacker for hire. i have used them so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have...

Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...