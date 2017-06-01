PartnerRe Declare Preferred Shares Dividends

Bernews - Thursday, August 17, 2017

Bermuda-based PartnerRe Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the period June 1, 2017 â August 31, 2017 of $0.40625...read more

