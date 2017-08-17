Proud Mom

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, August 17, 2017

Diana Moodie (right), the mother of Somerton All-Age student Jaya Moore (second left), beams as her daughter collects her LASCO Curves Scholarship cheque, valued at $50,000, and a Curves tote from Kelia-Gaye Dunbar, marketing manager at LASCO Distributors, at the LASCO Curves GSAT Scholarship...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Corned beef distributors to investigate Brazilian meat

PHOTO: Together We Grow

Lasco Curves gives GSAT scholarships

LASCO Supporting Communities

Corporate Sightings

LASCO provides scholarships for girls

Lasco sponsors bright St Thomas student



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
LOL Comedy Tour rolls into MoBay on Sunday

A second serving of love

Wet 'N' Wild makes a splash

Count Ossie and The Mystic Revelation of Rastafari

Steele is gospel song winner

Panmen not paid since Carnival

$250K contract for lucky female this Saturday at House of Dancehall

SPORTS more
This Day in History - August 3

Top order, squad depth key say Katich, Borde

Central FC reliant on youth against Deportivo Arabe

Cafu confident in National Training Centre

Weather has final say in Women U-19s

Dragon FC top Fishing Pond League standings

Trinidad duo fared badly in Barbados Derby

POLITICS more
Dispensing with jury trial option a dangerous move

Destiny, independence and co-operatives

FLA board resigns amid gun licence row

Seaga to be honoured at Grand Gala

Cabinet approves draft policy on Local Govt reform

Charles: TT without a foreign policy

Homeless Six

BUSINESS more
Entrepreneur urges Jamaicans to start businesses

Entrepreneur urges Jamaicans to start businesses

Qatar Airways dropping plan to invest in American Airlines

Swissport workers told to exercise rights on Friday

Used car dealers feeling US pinch

Guardian Holdings registers largest gain

Special Cabinet meeting talks Petrotrin future

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Dispensing with jury trial option a dangerous move

This Day in History - August 3

FLA board resigns amid gun licence row

Police to probe false Facebook accusation against DPP

Road deaths for 2017 now at 205

Gruesome killing of Savoy man shocks family, community

ASP Pierre: Police still challenged despite improved detection rates

RELATED STORIES
Corned beef distributors to investigate Brazilian meat

PHOTO: Together We Grow

Lasco Curves gives GSAT scholarships

LASCO Supporting Communities

Corporate Sightings

LASCO provides scholarships for girls

Lasco sponsors bright St Thomas student

RECENT COMMENTS
Man to face cocaine charges
Cheryl: need to hear more

Appleby Partners To Speak At Trusts Forum
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

No worries for Oscar B
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Tiana: Hello readers, This is for those who need help in hacking. PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM is the best hacker for hire. i have used them so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have...

Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Wealth: i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the...

Seven ways you block money in your life
Ramsay Hill: I Can Smile With This Man I Receive A Loan From His Company Do you need a loan to consolidate your debt? Are you in need of a loan to finance or expand your business? or for car purchase, buying a...

England extends lead against SA before rain
Michelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
cyber shivs: CEH experts for hire to treat INFIDELITY cases and more. Send a message via ipv4decrypters at gmail dot com

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
Man to face cocaine charges
Cheryl: need to hear more

Appleby Partners To Speak At Trusts Forum
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

No worries for Oscar B
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Tiana: Hello readers, This is for those who need help in hacking. PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM is the best hacker for hire. i have used them so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have...

Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Wealth: i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the...

Seven ways you block money in your life
Ramsay Hill: I Can Smile With This Man I Receive A Loan From His Company Do you need a loan to consolidate your debt? Are you in need of a loan to finance or expand your business? or for car purchase, buying a...

England extends lead against SA before rain
Michelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
cyber shivs: CEH experts for hire to treat INFIDELITY cases and more. Send a message via ipv4decrypters at gmail dot com

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...