DEHS to start fogging

Nassau Guardian - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

The Department of Environmental Health Services advised yesterday that it will be conducting fogging exercises between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. throughout New Providence and the Family Islands. In a statement released to the press, the DEHS said that, âdue to recent rains and the resulting...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Officials prepare to fog as Zika fears grow

St. Martin News Network - Second Cycle of Emergency Mosquito fogging to start Friday afternoon in South Reward, St. Peters and Ebenezer;...

Mosquito fogging starts Thursday

Mosquito Fogging Scheduled Throughout Territory

Mosquito Fogging Scheduled Throughout Territory

Mosquito Fogging Scheduled Throughout Territory

City residents urged to safeguard themselves as fogging exercise continues



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Uncivilised people cannot be emancipated - - Entertainers believe Jamaicans are mentally enslaved

Owner appeals for assistance to locate stolen vehicle

Daughter helps mom back to health

Cricket is like a religion for me

Editorial: Lewd behaviour in Carnival?

Girls Trip | Girls just wanna have fun!

The Emoji Movie | An epic 'app-venture'

SPORTS more
Hockey Results: Sound Shore Tigers, BWN Win

Somerset Captain “Confident” Ahead Of Match

Hockey Results: Sound Shore Tigers, BWN Win

Mayho finishes ninth in Belgium

Cup Match Legends Dexter Basden

Bascome and Outerbridge withdraw as reserves

DeSilva banks on Somersets batting line-up

POLITICS more
Issuance of Electronic Passports underway says PM Skerrit.

PM sensitive to landfill concerns

Christian Council slams national lottery suggestion

Christian Council to receive Crown land

Govt will make some adjustments on boards

PM: PLP owes nation apology

Opposition Leader’s Cup Match Message

BUSINESS more
New CEO says it’s an honour to lead LIAT

XL Catlin strengthens aviation team

AM Best to hold briefing in Bermuda

Bermuda home with Pacific Ocean view is sold

Underwriters book links faith and work

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: August 1 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: August 1 2017

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Manchester men sentenced for ganja offences

Opening statements in parking lot murder trial

Bulgarian’s money laundering conviction quashed

Ferguson: Don’t focus on murder count

Man shot dead in Fox Hill

PM: PLP owes nation apology

Suspected suicide at Coulibistrie; police investigate

RELATED STORIES
Officials prepare to fog as Zika fears grow

St. Martin News Network - Second Cycle of Emergency Mosquito fogging to start Friday afternoon in South Reward, St. Peters and Ebenezer;...

Mosquito fogging starts Thursday

Mosquito Fogging Scheduled Throughout Territory

Mosquito Fogging Scheduled Throughout Territory

Mosquito Fogging Scheduled Throughout Territory

City residents urged to safeguard themselves as fogging exercise continues

RECENT COMMENTS
No worries for Oscar B
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Tiana: Hello readers, This is for those who need help in hacking. PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM is the best hacker for hire. i have used them so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have...

Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Wealth: i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the...

Seven ways you block money in your life
Ramsay Hill: I Can Smile With This Man I Receive A Loan From His Company Do you need a loan to consolidate your debt? Are you in need of a loan to finance or expand your business? or for car purchase, buying a...

England extends lead against SA before rain
Michelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
cyber shivs: CEH experts for hire to treat INFIDELITY cases and more. Send a message via ipv4decrypters at gmail dot com

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

God guided me to college
Mchelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn given 15 months to save his job by major union backer Len McCluskey
oliver: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

RECENT COMMENTS
No worries for Oscar B
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Tiana: Hello readers, This is for those who need help in hacking. PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM is the best hacker for hire. i have used them so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have...

Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Wealth: i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the...

Seven ways you block money in your life
Ramsay Hill: I Can Smile With This Man I Receive A Loan From His Company Do you need a loan to consolidate your debt? Are you in need of a loan to finance or expand your business? or for car purchase, buying a...

England extends lead against SA before rain
Michelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
cyber shivs: CEH experts for hire to treat INFIDELITY cases and more. Send a message via ipv4decrypters at gmail dot com

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

God guided me to college
Mchelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn given 15 months to save his job by major union backer Len McCluskey
oliver: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...