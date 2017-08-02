Teenager opens plane's emergency exit and slides down wing

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

Teenager opens plane's emergency exit and slides down wing ALL SECTIONS More Teenager opens plane's emergency exit and slides down wing A teenager slid down the wing of a Copa Airlines flight (not pictured) to exit the plane Credit: Reuters 2 August 2017 12:33pm A teenager has been arrested...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Passenger plane flies past North Korea ballistic missile crash site just minutes after test

How many people can you fit in a Honda Civic? Nine young men climb out of tiny car in astonishing video

Passengers 'injured' in evacuation of Thomas Cook flight to London after smoke spotted in cabin

Video shows bloodied drunken passenger screaming and being restrained on Red Wings flight

Thomas Cook plane pictured with part of wing missing after emergency landing

United Airlines row spreads to Vietnam as CEO finally apologises for 'horrific mistreatment' of passenger

South Sudan plane crashes, all 49 passengers, crew survive



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Owner appeals for assistance to locate stolen vehicle

Daughter helps mom back to health

Cricket is like a religion for me

Editorial: Lewd behaviour in Carnival?

Girls Trip | Girls just wanna have fun!

The Emoji Movie | An epic 'app-venture'

Kidnap | They picked the wrong mom

SPORTS more
Hockey Results: Sound Shore Tigers, BWN Win

Somerset Captain “Confident” Ahead Of Match

Hockey Results: Sound Shore Tigers, BWN Win

Mayho finishes ninth in Belgium

Cup Match Legends Dexter Basden

Bascome and Outerbridge withdraw as reserves

DeSilva banks on Somersets batting line-up

POLITICS more
Senior civil servants get update on new anti-crime initiative

Seniors get into the spirit with tea party

Founding PLP members seem largely forgotten

Bermuda, yu nuh easy

You have to value your freedom

PM meets with permanent secretaries ahead of special zones

'Don't forget the sacrifices of those who gave their all'

BUSINESS more
New CEO says it’s an honour to lead LIAT

XL Catlin strengthens aviation team

AM Best to hold briefing in Bermuda

Bermuda home with Pacific Ocean view is sold

Underwriters book links faith and work

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: August 1 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: August 1 2017

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
12-y-o Central Village boy reported missing

Two Manchester men plead guilty to ganja charges

Senior civil servants get update on new anti-crime initiative

'Bull Dawg' charged with 2016 murder of woman cop

JCC calls for expansion of court system as new crime zones come into effect

Police probe incest and rape

Bride 'pulls gun out of wedding dress and points it at groom's head' 

RELATED STORIES
Passenger plane flies past North Korea ballistic missile crash site just minutes after test

How many people can you fit in a Honda Civic? Nine young men climb out of tiny car in astonishing video

Passengers 'injured' in evacuation of Thomas Cook flight to London after smoke spotted in cabin

Video shows bloodied drunken passenger screaming and being restrained on Red Wings flight

Thomas Cook plane pictured with part of wing missing after emergency landing

United Airlines row spreads to Vietnam as CEO finally apologises for 'horrific mistreatment' of passenger

South Sudan plane crashes, all 49 passengers, crew survive

RECENT COMMENTS
No worries for Oscar B
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Tiana: Hello readers, This is for those who need help in hacking. PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM is the best hacker for hire. i have used them so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have...

Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Wealth: i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the...

Seven ways you block money in your life
Ramsay Hill: I Can Smile With This Man I Receive A Loan From His Company Do you need a loan to consolidate your debt? Are you in need of a loan to finance or expand your business? or for car purchase, buying a...

England extends lead against SA before rain
Michelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
cyber shivs: CEH experts for hire to treat INFIDELITY cases and more. Send a message via ipv4decrypters at gmail dot com

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

God guided me to college
Mchelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn given 15 months to save his job by major union backer Len McCluskey
oliver: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

RECENT COMMENTS
No worries for Oscar B
oliver: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Tiana: Hello readers, This is for those who need help in hacking. PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM is the best hacker for hire. i have used them so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have...

Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Wealth: i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the...

Seven ways you block money in your life
Ramsay Hill: I Can Smile With This Man I Receive A Loan From His Company Do you need a loan to consolidate your debt? Are you in need of a loan to finance or expand your business? or for car purchase, buying a...

England extends lead against SA before rain
Michelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
cyber shivs: CEH experts for hire to treat INFIDELITY cases and more. Send a message via ipv4decrypters at gmail dot com

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

God guided me to college
Mchelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn given 15 months to save his job by major union backer Len McCluskey
oliver: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...