Prince Philip retires: Duke of Edinburgh to meet Royal Marines at final public event

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

When he was appointed Captain General in succession to the late King George VI. The challenge, which recognises the year 1664 when the Corps was founded, has seen Royal Marines all over the world raising money for the military unit's charity with a number of ingenious feats. The 1,664 mile...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Pictures of the day: 2 August 2017

Passenger plane flies past North Korea ballistic missile crash site just minutes after test

Malaysian authorities seize massive haul of illegally trafficked wildlife

Anti-immigrant group confuses bus seats for women wearing burkas  

One of last surviving Battle of Britain pilots who told Prince William a 'dirty story' dies aged 99

Britain's biggest ever blue shark caught by Cornish fishermen...and they put it back

Yemen cholera crisis: more than one million children suffering from malnutrition



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Editorial: Lewd behaviour in Carnival?

Girls Trip | Girls just wanna have fun!

The Emoji Movie | An epic 'app-venture'

Kidnap | They picked the wrong mom

Shaughna-Lee Steele ponders next move ...after winning 2017 Gospel Song Competition

AZURE-LY memorable time at Utopia

Festival fashion show today

SPORTS more
This Day in History - August 2

Chase among runs as Windies flourish against Essex

Jamaican sprinter says dopers must stop or athletics ‘will die’

Victory for Patriots in Calypso Cricket

Big Month For Tennis

London 2017 | Makyn The Shot

Coley appointed Volcanoes head coach

POLITICS more
You have to value your freedom

PM meets with permanent secretaries ahead of special zones

'Don't forget the sacrifices of those who gave their all'

Jamaicans deserve their full freedom - Holness

'It won't be easy'

Endoscopy Suite at EWMSC to reduce bed space demands

Fifties for Chase, Blackwood and Brathwaite

BUSINESS more
No crowds for vacation period

EU give $30m socio-economic boost to Jamaica

PPP blames APNU for preventing private sector monies from being invested in Marriott Hotel

Glenford Smith | Motivating people who read

Brazil president faces congressional vote on future

Cuba stops issuing new permits for some private enterprises

Puerto Rico betting on medical marijuana to help ease crisis

TECH more
The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

CRIME more
Mother and twins killed in holiday lorry crash witnessed by stepfather are named

Soulja Bai got Jagdeo howling wid de Chat-3 as back-up

Guyana Prison Service seeks retired senior NCOs

Kidnap | They picked the wrong mom

Puerto Rico betting on medical marijuana to help ease crisis

London 2017 | Makyn The Shot

London 2017 | Richards is a competitor- Vassel

RELATED STORIES
Pictures of the day: 2 August 2017

Passenger plane flies past North Korea ballistic missile crash site just minutes after test

Malaysian authorities seize massive haul of illegally trafficked wildlife

Anti-immigrant group confuses bus seats for women wearing burkas  

One of last surviving Battle of Britain pilots who told Prince William a 'dirty story' dies aged 99

Britain's biggest ever blue shark caught by Cornish fishermen...and they put it back

Yemen cholera crisis: more than one million children suffering from malnutrition

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Tiana: Hello readers, This is for those who need help in hacking. PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM is the best hacker for hire. i have used them so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have...

Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Wealth: i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the...

Seven ways you block money in your life
Ramsay Hill: I Can Smile With This Man I Receive A Loan From His Company Do you need a loan to consolidate your debt? Are you in need of a loan to finance or expand your business? or for car purchase, buying a...

England extends lead against SA before rain
Michelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
cyber shivs: CEH experts for hire to treat INFIDELITY cases and more. Send a message via ipv4decrypters at gmail dot com

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

God guided me to college
Mchelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn given 15 months to save his job by major union backer Len McCluskey
oliver: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Video authoring made easy
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Tiana: Hello readers, This is for those who need help in hacking. PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM is the best hacker for hire. i have used them so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have...

Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Wealth: i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the...

Seven ways you block money in your life
Ramsay Hill: I Can Smile With This Man I Receive A Loan From His Company Do you need a loan to consolidate your debt? Are you in need of a loan to finance or expand your business? or for car purchase, buying a...

England extends lead against SA before rain
Michelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
cyber shivs: CEH experts for hire to treat INFIDELITY cases and more. Send a message via ipv4decrypters at gmail dot com

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

God guided me to college
Mchelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn given 15 months to save his job by major union backer Len McCluskey
oliver: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Video authoring made easy
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...