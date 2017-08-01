German bomber, 36 anchors and human skull found as Portsmouth dredged for HMS Queen Elizabeth

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

German bomber, 36 anchors and human skull found as Portsmouth dredged for HMS Queen Elizabeth ALL SECTIONS More German bomber, 36 anchors and human skull found as Portsmouth dredged for HMS Queen Elizabeth Canon, German bombs and human skull found during Portsmouth dredging 01:07 1 August 2017...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
First of new fleet of Type 26 warships to be named HMS Glasgow

Russia mocks HMS Queen Elizabeth as 'large convenient target' as it warns British warship to 'keep its distance'

HMS Queen Elizabeth sets sail for the first time for trials 

HMS Queen Elizabeth - onboard the Royal Navy's new warship, in pictures

Royal Marines to lose 200 men so Navy can crew its aircraft carriers

MoD says 2017 'Year of the Navy' as new carrier prepares for sea trials

Unexploded Second World War bomb halts cross-channel ferry travel from Portsmouth Harbour



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Festivals Commission defends FLEX in face of T-shirt Mas’ fiasco

J'cans set to 'Laugh out Loud' with Emanuella today

'Standing Ovation'begins Jamaica 55

Shaughna-Lee Steele wins Gospel Song Competition

Damian Marley, king of the hill

Nateesha Stream gives in to classic

YUSH gets 'Dream' crowd

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, August 1, 2017

Lopes shows plenty of promise

Trott shares wisdom with Somerset bowlers

Simmons keen to learn on the job

Singh to lead Windies U15 on England tour

Munro blasts 100 as TKR win warm-up

TT move step closer to retaining CAZOVA crown

POLITICS more
Rowley suggests Emancipation move to UWI

PM: Greatness possible

Kamla: Freedom under threat

Broadcast amendment Bill addressing illegally granted radio licences is finally here

'Standing Ovation'begins Jamaica 55

London 2017 | Bright future ahead for female sprint hurdling

Stop playing games with sports

BUSINESS more
Jaworski joins EY in Bermuda

Half-year profit tumbles for Hiscox

LOM posts half-year profit of 433,000

Bermuda launches branch of maritime group

Two new business conferences for Bermuda

Stores react to the end of the iPod

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 31 2017

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
Red-eye outbreak reaches Her Majesty’s Prison

United Nations collects over 7,000 weapons surrendered by Farc rebels in Colombia

Illegal Chinese immigrants held

Daddy rapes mommy

Moped riders throw liquid in man's face in attempted robbery near Harrods

Elephants and tigers kill one human a day in India, as growing population squeezes habitat

Fairy Valley fearful now

RELATED STORIES
First of new fleet of Type 26 warships to be named HMS Glasgow

Russia mocks HMS Queen Elizabeth as 'large convenient target' as it warns British warship to 'keep its distance'

HMS Queen Elizabeth sets sail for the first time for trials 

HMS Queen Elizabeth - onboard the Royal Navy's new warship, in pictures

Royal Marines to lose 200 men so Navy can crew its aircraft carriers

MoD says 2017 'Year of the Navy' as new carrier prepares for sea trials

Unexploded Second World War bomb halts cross-channel ferry travel from Portsmouth Harbour

RECENT COMMENTS
Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Wealth: i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the...

Seven ways you block money in your life
Ramsay Hill: I Can Smile With This Man I Receive A Loan From His Company Do you need a loan to consolidate your debt? Are you in need of a loan to finance or expand your business? or for car purchase, buying a...

England extends lead against SA before rain
Michelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
cyber shivs: CEH experts for hire to treat INFIDELITY cases and more. Send a message via ipv4decrypters at gmail dot com

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

God guided me to college
Mchelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn given 15 months to save his job by major union backer Len McCluskey
oliver: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Video authoring made easy
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

RECENT COMMENTS
Morass, abuse in transport must end: Industries
Patricia Holmes: Desperation hit me and i couldnt take it no more,because I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do...

CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Wealth: i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the...

Seven ways you block money in your life
Ramsay Hill: I Can Smile With This Man I Receive A Loan From His Company Do you need a loan to consolidate your debt? Are you in need of a loan to finance or expand your business? or for car purchase, buying a...

England extends lead against SA before rain
Michelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
cyber shivs: CEH experts for hire to treat INFIDELITY cases and more. Send a message via ipv4decrypters at gmail dot com

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

God guided me to college
Mchelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn given 15 months to save his job by major union backer Len McCluskey
oliver: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Video authoring made easy
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...