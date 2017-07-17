Precious gift : FLOW gives blood to children's hospital

Jamaica Star - Monday, July 17, 2017

More than 40 units of blood have been donated in support of patients now being treated at the Bustamante Hospital for Children. The effort is the result of a staff blood drive hosted last Thursday by the FLOW Foundation."Each year, we...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
FLOW donates blood to children's hospital

FLOW Foundation fetes cancer survivors

Mount Olive Lodge hosts successful blood drive

Scotia pledges tents to Shaggy and Friends concert

Shaggy's friends can pledge on spot - Scotiabank creates avenue for giving during concert

The philanthropy continues

Flow, Shaggy's Make A Difference Foundation continue drive



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Smirnoff Tropical Village Glow kicks off weekend of parties in Negril

Zum in serious, stable condition

List of Emancipation vigils

After tragic loss of girlfriend - Stamma Gramma set to make dancehall return

Good fun in Black River

Revellers say T-shirt Mas’ is ‘here to stay’

Minister implores Carnival stakeholders to adhere to safety

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, July 31, 2017

Leverock steers leaders Flatts to eight-wicket win

Johnny Barnes displays true competitive attitude

Lambe ends pre-season on a high note

Strong finish for Rabain

Dore hits century for Somerset

Bahamas finishes seventh at U-17 Centrobasket

POLITICS more
Portia's people hope Angela's win will bring change

Technical difficulties blamed for not live streaming Linton’s response to budget

'I will be watching you', Portia warns Angela

Paulwell, Bunting dismiss leadership race speculation

Thompson encourages 63 NTA trainee grads in GB

Davis to give nat’l address

Turnquest: Nat’l lottery worth a second look

BUSINESS more
Get rid of the mindset of resistance

Thompson encourages 63 NTA trainee grads in GB

Castaway Cay voted best cruise line private island

Frankie Gone Bananas brings Bahamian fare to Atlantis

Report outlines millions made in seafood sector last year

Wright: With weak economy, Moody’s rating review not unexpected

Davis to give nat’l address

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
German police rule out terrorism after fatal disco shooting

Mother cares for children from prison

Zum in serious, stable condition

How to break Baltimores cycle of violence

Police to get power to take fingerprints in public spaces, attorney raises alarm

Bahamas finishes seventh at U-17 Centrobasket

Hield hosts first basketball workshop in The Bahamas

RELATED STORIES
FLOW donates blood to children's hospital

FLOW Foundation fetes cancer survivors

Mount Olive Lodge hosts successful blood drive

Scotia pledges tents to Shaggy and Friends concert

Shaggy's friends can pledge on spot - Scotiabank creates avenue for giving during concert

The philanthropy continues

Flow, Shaggy's Make A Difference Foundation continue drive

RECENT COMMENTS
CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Wealth: i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the...

Seven ways you block money in your life
Ramsay Hill: I Can Smile With This Man I Receive A Loan From His Company Do you need a loan to consolidate your debt? Are you in need of a loan to finance or expand your business? or for car purchase, buying a...

England extends lead against SA before rain
Michelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
cyber shivs: CEH experts for hire to treat INFIDELITY cases and more. Send a message via ipv4decrypters at gmail dot com

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

God guided me to college
Mchelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn given 15 months to save his job by major union backer Len McCluskey
oliver: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Video authoring made easy
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Girls Trip’ — films worth your time and money
lara david: Do you have an urgent need for business loan or to pay bills at 3% interest? We give loan to individual and cooperate bodies, ranging from $ 5,000 $ 20 million maximum term of 1 to 30 years, if...

RECENT COMMENTS
CIA spy tip-off led to arrest of Mandela — report
Wealth: i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the...

Seven ways you block money in your life
Ramsay Hill: I Can Smile With This Man I Receive A Loan From His Company Do you need a loan to consolidate your debt? Are you in need of a loan to finance or expand your business? or for car purchase, buying a...

England extends lead against SA before rain
Michelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
cyber shivs: CEH experts for hire to treat INFIDELITY cases and more. Send a message via ipv4decrypters at gmail dot com

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

God guided me to college
Mchelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn given 15 months to save his job by major union backer Len McCluskey
oliver: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Video authoring made easy
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Girls Trip’ — films worth your time and money
lara david: Do you have an urgent need for business loan or to pay bills at 3% interest? We give loan to individual and cooperate bodies, ranging from $ 5,000 $ 20 million maximum term of 1 to 30 years, if...