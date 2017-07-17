ECCO wins historic copyright case in St. Lucia

Dominica News Online - Monday, July 17, 2017

The Easter Caribbean Collective Organization for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc. emerged victorious in its case against a cinema company, Mega Plex Entertainment Corporation which played films and simultaneously publicly performed musical works from the sound tracks in the films at...read more

