Volunteers give up time to help the needy

Royal Gazette - Sunday, July 17, 2017

Dozens of volunteers came out this week to offer needy Bermudians a hot meal and clothes as Grateful Bread celebrated six months of giving. Since January, a small army of volunteers have visited St Andrews Church on the final Thursday of each month, offering a free meal. Juliana Snelling, one...read more

