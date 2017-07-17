Muslim blessings from UK religious and cultural diversity good for Jamaica

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, July 17, 2017

Umair Khan, missionary in charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Jamaica, is convinced that the island stands to benefit from cultural and religious diversity, and that is what his group is trying to bring to the island, which is highly...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Voice of the Muslims | Jamaican woman embraces Muslim faith

Why 40,000 Muslims are gathering in the UK

Muslim leader urges members to vote

From a Christian household to Islam: Mustafa Muwwakkil tells why he 'reverted'

Admadiyya Muslim Jamaat holds first interfaith conference

Sadiqu Javed has a passion for helping the common man

Muslims reject reincarnation



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Campesino humbles Tony K

Garcia fires Stars to top of Pro League

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis

Thousands evacuated from Tomorrowland music festival in Barcelona after stage engulfed in flames

Rotisserie Grill To Host $10 Buffet Special

Champagne popping at LOL party

Di Unit celebrates two years of success

SPORTS more
Past The Finishing Post

Durant scores in India with big crowd at basketball clinic

Lots of tickets remain for Mayweather vs McGregor fight

Confident Jamaica hunt CAZOVA final berth today

Yadram at the fore again as Young WI take series

Fresh faces: Half of US roster could change for WCup

Tony Becca | A season best forgotten

POLITICS more
55 years of service - US Peace Corps making its mark in - Jamaica since Independence

Jamaica taking strategic steps to securing borders

Venezuela braces for vote aimed at rewriting constitution

Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif names brother as next prime minister 

Holness says gov't taking strategic steps to secure Jamaica's borders

Buddy’s back

Dames: No tit for tat

BUSINESS more
Mitchell: PM under-prepared for governance

‘Gaming industry review needed’

2017 First Quarter Gross Domestic Product

Dont buy an apartment complex at this stage

Thousands march in nation wide protest

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 28 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 28 2017

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
FLA deputy board chairman steps aside amid police probe

Two Americans killed in St Ann crash

Kinder cops - High Command moves to improve how police interact with children

Assault on child sexual abuse in Waterhouse

Cafu teams up with T&T World Cup stars

Griffith questions law enforcement manpower at sporting events

Garcia fires Stars to top of Pro League

RELATED STORIES
Voice of the Muslims | Jamaican woman embraces Muslim faith

Why 40,000 Muslims are gathering in the UK

Muslim leader urges members to vote

From a Christian household to Islam: Mustafa Muwwakkil tells why he 'reverted'

Admadiyya Muslim Jamaat holds first interfaith conference

Sadiqu Javed has a passion for helping the common man

Muslims reject reincarnation

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

God guided me to college
Mchelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn given 15 months to save his job by major union backer Len McCluskey
oliver: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Video authoring made easy
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Girls Trip’ — films worth your time and money
lara david: Do you have an urgent need for business loan or to pay bills at 3% interest? We give loan to individual and cooperate bodies, ranging from $ 5,000 $ 20 million maximum term of 1 to 30 years, if...

Banks cut car loan rates as market expands
rodney: DO YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN, A LOAN TO START UP A NEW LINE OF BUSINESS OR TO PAY OFF DEBT CONTACT US NOW. I am Mr. Rodney Scheuer Loans Service Lender, we are legit, registered and guaranteed loan...

The ambience of the Agricola Arch needs to be landscaped
nelly: Hello Everybody, My name is Mrs.Irene Query. I live in Philippines and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender or organization that rescue my family from our poor situation, i...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
MrHAMDN Alhousani: Do you need Personal Loan? Business Cash Loan? Unsecured Loan Fast and Simple Loan? Quick Application Process? Approvals within 24-72 Hours? No Hidden Fees Loan? Funding in less than 1 Week? Get...

The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

God guided me to college
Mchelle Godson: {Are you in dept?} Have you been denied of loan from Bank? Or do you need a loan to pay off bills? worry no more,Your help comes now.MICHELLE GODSON crossloans company is a loan lending firm that...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn given 15 months to save his job by major union backer Len McCluskey
oliver: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Video authoring made easy
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Girls Trip’ — films worth your time and money
lara david: Do you have an urgent need for business loan or to pay bills at 3% interest? We give loan to individual and cooperate bodies, ranging from $ 5,000 $ 20 million maximum term of 1 to 30 years, if...

Banks cut car loan rates as market expands
rodney: DO YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN, A LOAN TO START UP A NEW LINE OF BUSINESS OR TO PAY OFF DEBT CONTACT US NOW. I am Mr. Rodney Scheuer Loans Service Lender, we are legit, registered and guaranteed loan...

The ambience of the Agricola Arch needs to be landscaped
nelly: Hello Everybody, My name is Mrs.Irene Query. I live in Philippines and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender or organization that rescue my family from our poor situation, i...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
MrHAMDN Alhousani: Do you need Personal Loan? Business Cash Loan? Unsecured Loan Fast and Simple Loan? Quick Application Process? Approvals within 24-72 Hours? No Hidden Fees Loan? Funding in less than 1 Week? Get...

The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...