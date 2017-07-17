WIHCON's The Lofts goes live

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, July 17, 2017

The Lofts, the latest apartment development from WIHCON, went live at the Jamaica Diaspora Conference this week. The developer, whose mantra is Building Communities, Building Nations, has delivered again with what it has dubbed 'More than just...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
WIHCON makes owning a piece of the Rock even more rewarding

WIHCON in the diaspora

Forest Ridge offers luxurious living

Gore to spend $15 billion on new residential development

Solar-powered business centre for Grants Pen

WIHCON to develop 240 mod studios in Portmore

WIHCON to launch into 'Premium' brand with new Graham Heights townhouses



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Spice featured on Vogue website; styled 'Fashion-Forward Queen of Dancehall'

Pan groups and Festival Commission bicker over money, stage

Bongani Festival and Emancipation Walk August 1

Strictly 2K takes on New York

Top 10 vie for Digicel Rising Stars fame

Stephen Marley joins Capleton for legendary show

Singing Sweet targeted by scammers

SPORTS more
Jamaica will improve, says volleyball coach

Fowler-Reid ready to conquer Caribbean

Athletes Encouraged, Vow Better Performances

Belize Out of Medals at Commonwealth Youth Games

Regiment Welcomes Somerset & St George’s

Fine Foods Inc. donates $10, 000 to 767 Summer Basketball Program

Davis & Basden Win Cricket Players Of Week

POLITICS more
US AG Sessions hurt by Trump outbursts, but not quitting

US orders relatives of embassy staff to leave Venezuela

Man fined $40 000 for cocaine trafficking

Boy Scout leader apologises for Donald Trump's political rhetoric during speech

What Happened: Hillary Clinton memoir assesses 2016 election defeat, Russian meddling and sexism

Sources: Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign

Prime Minister Skerrit presents 2017/2018 National Budget: Realizing a Modern Prosperous Dominica

BUSINESS more
BSX unchanged

BDA has productive meeting with new minister

Entrepreneurs Receive Tips From Experts

CHTA to work with Dominica Republic private sector

Laws amended for companies to repurchase shares

Islands GDP inched up in first quarter

Lancashire profit rises to 38.2m

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
Fowler-Reid ready to conquer Caribbean

Tourism Minister signs contract with the JN Group for UNWTO Conference

Boko Haram attack on Nigeria oil team 'killed more than 50'

Venezuela crisis deepens as clashes kill five and US state department orders family members to leave

Two killed, one injured in Mandeville shooting

UPDATE: Police suspect reprisal in deadly Mandeville shooting

Deadly shooting in Mandeville

RELATED STORIES
WIHCON makes owning a piece of the Rock even more rewarding

WIHCON in the diaspora

Forest Ridge offers luxurious living

Gore to spend $15 billion on new residential development

Solar-powered business centre for Grants Pen

WIHCON to develop 240 mod studios in Portmore

WIHCON to launch into 'Premium' brand with new Graham Heights townhouses

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
johnson cooper: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Banks cut car loan rates as market expands
rodney: DO YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN, A LOAN TO START UP A NEW LINE OF BUSINESS OR TO PAY OFF DEBT CONTACT US NOW. I am Mr. Rodney Scheuer Loans Service Lender, we are legit, registered and guaranteed loan...

The ambience of the Agricola Arch needs to be landscaped
nelly: Hello Everybody, My name is Mrs.Irene Query. I live in Philippines and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender or organization that rescue my family from our poor situation, i...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
MrHAMDN Alhousani: Do you need Personal Loan? Business Cash Loan? Unsecured Loan Fast and Simple Loan? Quick Application Process? Approvals within 24-72 Hours? No Hidden Fees Loan? Funding in less than 1 Week? Get...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
johnson cooper: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
johnson cooper: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Banks cut car loan rates as market expands
rodney: DO YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN, A LOAN TO START UP A NEW LINE OF BUSINESS OR TO PAY OFF DEBT CONTACT US NOW. I am Mr. Rodney Scheuer Loans Service Lender, we are legit, registered and guaranteed loan...

The ambience of the Agricola Arch needs to be landscaped
nelly: Hello Everybody, My name is Mrs.Irene Query. I live in Philippines and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender or organization that rescue my family from our poor situation, i...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
MrHAMDN Alhousani: Do you need Personal Loan? Business Cash Loan? Unsecured Loan Fast and Simple Loan? Quick Application Process? Approvals within 24-72 Hours? No Hidden Fees Loan? Funding in less than 1 Week? Get...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
johnson cooper: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...