‘Hope for The Nation’ donates medical supplies to Public Health Ministry

Kaieteur News - Thursday, July 17, 2017

The charitable organisation Hope for the Nation Foundation yesterday donated some $60M in medical supplies to the Regional Health Services Department of the Ministry of Public Health. The supplies included examination gloves, identification wristbands mother/infant, convertor bouffant caps,...read more

