Dockyard Wins ‘Top Cruise Destination’ Award

Bernews - Wednesday, July 17, 2017

Dockyard has scooped a top award after being named as the regionâs best cruise ship destination. It has been voted as the Top Cruise Destination in...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Moresby House To Be Restored To Former Glory

Roof Work & Building Improvements In Dockyard

Roof Work & Building Improvements In Dockyard

Meeting To Be Held On Future Of Cross Island

BBC News: Fate Of Cross Island Uncertain

“All Options On Table” For Future Of Cross Island

WEDCo: Millions Spent On Improving Dockyard



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Launch Of ‘Trail Of Our People: Trail Blazers’

Mirrors 10th Anniversary Art Competition Exhibit

Prisoners should work, not 'wuk' - Ninja Man insists sex is not rehabilitation

Jr Gong releases 'birthday' album

Tony Matterhorn defends clash victory

Stop damaging Sumfest! - Int'l producer lashes artistes for overpricing, bad behaviour

Mysta woos women on 'Empress Divine'

SPORTS more
New Tennis Management At Southampton Resort

Bermuda Cricket Weekend Top Performers

Hockey Results: Sweden, Canada, USA Win

Photos & Results: Cricket Eastern County Cup

New Tennis Management At Southampton Resort

Bermuda Cricket Weekend Top Performers

Hockey Results: Sweden, Canada, USA Win

POLITICS more
A COLE WORL': Bangarang in Portia's seat

Funds drying up for Gully Queens

Losing the centre ground

Heightened security at Parliament for budget address due to “past events”

PM Skerrit to present $854-Million National Budget

PNP says bad Transport Authority causes bus congestion in KMTR

Gaston says no apology for ‘antiman’ comments

BUSINESS more
RenaissanceRe Report Net Income Of $171.1M

BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel and CPL launch youth program

Everest Re Group 2017 Second Quarter Results

Estera Announces Acquisition Of Headstart

Ansa acquires Lewis Berger

RBC, CAL launch new Visa Platinum Card

Marsh and Guy Carpenter assist WindReach

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
Saffie Roussos: Friends and family remember youngest Manchester victim at her funeral

Dorset village brothel uncovered by police after woman helping to run it rings 999 when client collapses

Sally Anne Bowman's killer admits raping another woman when he was aged 16

Real-life Ferris Bueller's Day Off: Son who 'borrowed' father's Ferrari sees vehicle seized by police

CCJ orders release of men on death row in Barbados

Gangster 'Rifle King' gets massive 'gun salute'

Prisoners to get sex visits

RELATED STORIES
Moresby House To Be Restored To Former Glory

Roof Work & Building Improvements In Dockyard

Roof Work & Building Improvements In Dockyard

Meeting To Be Held On Future Of Cross Island

BBC News: Fate Of Cross Island Uncertain

“All Options On Table” For Future Of Cross Island

WEDCo: Millions Spent On Improving Dockyard

RECENT COMMENTS
Banks cut car loan rates as market expands
rodney: DO YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN, A LOAN TO START UP A NEW LINE OF BUSINESS OR TO PAY OFF DEBT CONTACT US NOW. I am Mr. Rodney Scheuer Loans Service Lender, we are legit, registered and guaranteed loan...

The ambience of the Agricola Arch needs to be landscaped
nelly: Hello Everybody, My name is Mrs.Irene Query. I live in Philippines and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender or organization that rescue my family from our poor situation, i...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
MrHAMDN Alhousani: Do you need Personal Loan? Business Cash Loan? Unsecured Loan Fast and Simple Loan? Quick Application Process? Approvals within 24-72 Hours? No Hidden Fees Loan? Funding in less than 1 Week? Get...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
johnson cooper: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

RECENT COMMENTS
Banks cut car loan rates as market expands
rodney: DO YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN, A LOAN TO START UP A NEW LINE OF BUSINESS OR TO PAY OFF DEBT CONTACT US NOW. I am Mr. Rodney Scheuer Loans Service Lender, we are legit, registered and guaranteed loan...

The ambience of the Agricola Arch needs to be landscaped
nelly: Hello Everybody, My name is Mrs.Irene Query. I live in Philippines and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender or organization that rescue my family from our poor situation, i...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
MrHAMDN Alhousani: Do you need Personal Loan? Business Cash Loan? Unsecured Loan Fast and Simple Loan? Quick Application Process? Approvals within 24-72 Hours? No Hidden Fees Loan? Funding in less than 1 Week? Get...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
johnson cooper: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...