Next James Bond film set for November 2019, no word on 007 star

Nation News - Wednesday, July 17, 2017

LOS ANGELES â James Bond is returning to movie theatres in November 2019, producers said on Monday, but they did not say who will play Britain's most famous fictional spy.Â  Eon Productions and MGM...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
007 actor Roger Moore dead at 89

The original man from UNCLE dies

Daniel Craig still first choice for Bond

Madame Tussauds shows Bonds through the years

Sam Smith tops charts with James Bond theme

Bond film stolen from Sony

Say It Like A Bajan: De more yuh look, de less yuh sih.



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Prisoners should work, not 'wuk' - Ninja Man insists sex is not rehabilitation

Jr Gong releases 'birthday' album

Tony Matterhorn defends clash victory

Stop damaging Sumfest! - Int'l producer lashes artistes for overpricing, bad behaviour

Mysta woos women on 'Empress Divine'

Strong performers on night 2

Two nights on the big stage

SPORTS more
Dominica secured medal at Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games

Sports awards judge continues to advocate for changes

Sport Scoreboard, July 26, 2017

Thundercats and Flyboys set for showdown

Pacers enjoy medal haul in North Carolina

Cup Match Legends Clevie Wade

Simons parts ways with Chesterfield

POLITICS more
A COLE WORL': Bangarang in Portia's seat

Funds drying up for Gully Queens

Losing the centre ground

Heightened security at Parliament for budget address due to “past events”

PM Skerrit to present $854-Million National Budget

PNP says bad Transport Authority causes bus congestion in KMTR

Gaston says no apology for ‘antiman’ comments

BUSINESS more
Everest Re Group 2017 Second Quarter Results

Estera Announces Acquisition Of Headstart

Ansa acquires Lewis Berger

RBC, CAL launch new Visa Platinum Card

Marsh and Guy Carpenter assist WindReach

Estera buys company in Luxembourg

Top players land hotels tennis concession

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
CCJ orders release of men on death row in Barbados

Gangster 'Rifle King' gets massive 'gun salute'

Prisoners to get sex visits

Saddam was no easy criminal - Westmoreland cops hunt men wanted for 77 murders

Help me bury my son — mother pleads for assistance

Woman jumps from moving taxi to escape rape

No quick fix for crime - Montague

RELATED STORIES
007 actor Roger Moore dead at 89

The original man from UNCLE dies

Daniel Craig still first choice for Bond

Madame Tussauds shows Bonds through the years

Sam Smith tops charts with James Bond theme

Bond film stolen from Sony

Say It Like A Bajan: De more yuh look, de less yuh sih.

RECENT COMMENTS
Banks cut car loan rates as market expands
rodney: DO YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN, A LOAN TO START UP A NEW LINE OF BUSINESS OR TO PAY OFF DEBT CONTACT US NOW. I am Mr. Rodney Scheuer Loans Service Lender, we are legit, registered and guaranteed loan...

The ambience of the Agricola Arch needs to be landscaped
nelly: Hello Everybody, My name is Mrs.Irene Query. I live in Philippines and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender or organization that rescue my family from our poor situation, i...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
MrHAMDN Alhousani: Do you need Personal Loan? Business Cash Loan? Unsecured Loan Fast and Simple Loan? Quick Application Process? Approvals within 24-72 Hours? No Hidden Fees Loan? Funding in less than 1 Week? Get...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
johnson cooper: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

RECENT COMMENTS
Banks cut car loan rates as market expands
rodney: DO YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN, A LOAN TO START UP A NEW LINE OF BUSINESS OR TO PAY OFF DEBT CONTACT US NOW. I am Mr. Rodney Scheuer Loans Service Lender, we are legit, registered and guaranteed loan...

The ambience of the Agricola Arch needs to be landscaped
nelly: Hello Everybody, My name is Mrs.Irene Query. I live in Philippines and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender or organization that rescue my family from our poor situation, i...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
MrHAMDN Alhousani: Do you need Personal Loan? Business Cash Loan? Unsecured Loan Fast and Simple Loan? Quick Application Process? Approvals within 24-72 Hours? No Hidden Fees Loan? Funding in less than 1 Week? Get...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
johnson cooper: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...