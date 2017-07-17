Seniors take advantage of free health checks

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, July 17, 2017

A total of 75 seniors took advantage of the second health clinic hosted by Age Concern this year. The event took place at the Lamb Foggo Urgent Care Centre in the East End and included vitals, eye and dental screenings. According to Age Concerns executive director Claudette Fleming, the event...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Age Concern Hosts Health Event For Seniors

Call for tougher laws to protect elderly

Lamb Foggo facility a golden opportunity

Dont preach to our seniors, says Fleming

Lamb Foggo Urgent Care centre survives for another year

Govt Lamb Foggo clinic will remain open - for now

Govt Lamb Foggo clinic will remain open - for now



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
MLS key to Jamaica's development - Whitmore

Underdogs Ja look to cut down USA

Safe Dreams

After 12: Touch A Green Anniversary (First take)

Samory I unearths Black Gold

Drummond sounds off on Billboard

I Three: Laying reggae's timeless harmonies

SPORTS more
Kendel signs on as nutrition partner for JC Manning Cup team

Brazil's 1982 World Cup GK dies

Cricket case hearing set for Feb. 2018

Four reigning World Champions on US team

Mullings wants to bring title back home

MLS key to Jamaica's development - Whitmore

Chelsea sends Kenedy home from Asia

POLITICS more
Dunkley leaves frontline politics

Kendel signs on as nutrition partner for JC Manning Cup team

Trump: Six months and counting

Why change the rules, PNP?

Young Nigerians push for removal of political age limits

Caricom seeks support for women, adolescent girls and children

Put country first

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 25 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 25 2017

India's Ambani to launch free smartphone as he shakes up telecoms

Airlines will need 637,000 new pilots over next 20 years — Boeing

IMF says global recovery on firmer footing

North Korea economy grows at fastest pace in 17 years

South Korea tips fastest growth in three years in 2017

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
Convictions for careless driving double

Cops cut down alleged serial killer - Dramatic firefight marks final chapter for elusive 'Sadam'

North Korea economy grows at fastest pace in 17 years

Suriname police arrest terror suspects, two of them Dutch

Guyanese man arrested in JFK airport drug ring probe

Put country first

Westmoreland top cop links spike in murders to increased gang activity

RELATED STORIES
Age Concern Hosts Health Event For Seniors

Call for tougher laws to protect elderly

Lamb Foggo facility a golden opportunity

Dont preach to our seniors, says Fleming

Lamb Foggo Urgent Care centre survives for another year

Govt Lamb Foggo clinic will remain open - for now

Govt Lamb Foggo clinic will remain open - for now

RECENT COMMENTS
The ambience of the Agricola Arch needs to be landscaped
nelly: Hello Everybody, My name is Mrs.Irene Query. I live in Philippines and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender or organization that rescue my family from our poor situation, i...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
MrHAMDN Alhousani: Do you need Personal Loan? Business Cash Loan? Unsecured Loan Fast and Simple Loan? Quick Application Process? Approvals within 24-72 Hours? No Hidden Fees Loan? Funding in less than 1 Week? Get...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
johnson cooper: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

RECENT COMMENTS
The ambience of the Agricola Arch needs to be landscaped
nelly: Hello Everybody, My name is Mrs.Irene Query. I live in Philippines and i am a happy woman today? and i told my self that any lender or organization that rescue my family from our poor situation, i...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
MrHAMDN Alhousani: Do you need Personal Loan? Business Cash Loan? Unsecured Loan Fast and Simple Loan? Quick Application Process? Approvals within 24-72 Hours? No Hidden Fees Loan? Funding in less than 1 Week? Get...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
johnson cooper: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...