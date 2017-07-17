New IMA Board appointed

Trinidad Newsday - Tuesday, July 17, 2017

THIS country's land and marine environment are under considerable threat. Planning Minister Camille Robins on-Re g i's made this observation to members of the new board of governors of the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) during a recent ceremony at the Old Fire Station on Abercromby Street,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Government committed to preserving environment

Indian merchants support DigiKidz’ IT infrastructure

IMA pioneers shrimp aquaculture

Nature returns tranquility to Grande Riviere

Govt must fix erosion now

Bound by bravery

Up to 20,000 sea turtle eggs crushed by bulldozers on Caribbean island



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Justin Bieber cancels tour

Kartel's Fever heats up Billboard

Empress Ayeola laying groundwork

Music to our ears

Sonia Pottinger: Hit many high notes

Rankin Pumpkin for Jacob's Place

Joe pleased with Sumfest

SPORTS more
Carter’s struggles continue at World Swim Champs

Whiteman, Cole finish in top 10

Clarke joins TT squad for Ecuador match

Real Dimension defeat Trincity in TT WoLF

Defence Force top Hockey Veterans tourney

Shade expresses confidence in Women’s coach Shabazz

‘Cool It’ narrow gap on leaders Dream Team

POLITICS more
We may not know what the future will look like, but it doesn't have to be bleak — Part 2

Golding mum on his choice for Portia's seat

PNP councillor calls for disciplinary action against colleague

Govt to adjust GATE in August

Who is in charge?

Rambharat: Property tax won’t raise food prices

Donald Trump under fire for political speech at Boy Scouts event, as social media reminds president of values

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 24 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 24 2017

Roget: Media workers among most vulnerable

Stakeholders happy

T&T NGL ends day at $21.93

CLF AGM today

‘Vital’ action

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
About 'face': Violence and power in today's Jamaica

Former Cayman premier apologises following arrest in US

Candidate AIDS vaccine passes early test

Social media simplifying surveillance

July 28 decision for deaf-mute charged with Mario Deane's death

Jamaican father misses US girl's funeral due to visa issues

Tears flow after woman gets life sentence for killing friend

RELATED STORIES
Government committed to preserving environment

Indian merchants support DigiKidz’ IT infrastructure

IMA pioneers shrimp aquaculture

Nature returns tranquility to Grande Riviere

Govt must fix erosion now

Bound by bravery

Up to 20,000 sea turtle eggs crushed by bulldozers on Caribbean island

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
johnson cooper: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
johnson cooper: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...