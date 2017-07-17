Early eulogy for Carlet by friends

Trinidad Newsday - Monday, July 17, 2017

UNDER the rustic and Creole ambience of the Veni Mang Restaurant, deceased media worker Carlet Holder was eulogised. Some 20 close friends of Holder gathered at the Ariapita Avenue eatery on Friday night to share stories of their various and most hilarious memories of Holder. The only family...read more

