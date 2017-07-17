St Thomas residents wary of development plans for parish

Jamaica Observer - Monday, July 17, 2017

Government has announced plans for the development of St Thomas starting with the construction of a south coast highway and urban centre there. Work on the highway is scheduled to begin in early 2018, while construction of the urban centre is to begin in December and is expected to be...read more

