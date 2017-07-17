White House says open to legislation toughening Russia sanctions

Antigua Observer - Sunday, July 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (Reuters) â The White House said on Sunday it was open to legislation toughening sanctions on Russia as momentum increased in the U.S. Congress for tougher action against Moscow. Two U.S. senators said they believe that the legislation that allows for new sanctions against...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Government bans corned beef from Brazil amid rotten meat scandal

Lower House approves amendments to two key labour laws

PSG ask fans for forgiveness

WhatsApp encryption has NOT been broken by the CIA – despite what WikiLeaks says

Man drowns during rescue attempt

The business of Bob Marley

Fernandez: Citizens will not pay additional costs for e-passport



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BUEI: ‘Lionfish, Dusky Sharks, Hogmouth Fry’

'Fix our game!' Furious Pokemon Go fans offered refunds after festival plagued by technical hitches

Top 20 Bermuda YouTube Channels In July

The Music Diaries | The Mighty Diamonds predicted 'Right Time' in 1976

ASHE Rumpelstiltskin remake promises to be magical

Story of the Song | Songs for Selassie

Incident free Sumfest despite controversial acts

SPORTS more
Pacers Win Medals On Invitational Opening Day

It's 10 years since Jimmy Grant died

Changes need to be made to West Indies cricket

TT girls beach soccer squad clinch gold at Commonwealth Youth

TT 4x100m relay team place third in Peru

Cain fails to advance at Para Champs 200m

Talparo, Five Rivers register narrow wins at Norman’s Windball

POLITICS more
Talparo, Five Rivers register narrow wins at Norman’s Windball

Rocky life in Rockfort - Gunmen have east Kingston PNP stronghold under siege

PNP in a pickle - Comrades draw battle lines as fight - for South West St Andrew heats up

The PNP is all convenient rhetoric and fantastical chatter

The PM cannot be tiptoeing

Celebrating two milestones

US politician ready to fight for Jamaica, Caribbean

BUSINESS more
Lifetime achievement award for Burns

Ford to fight latest airbag recall

David Jessop | Brexit, overseas territories and global trade

Cedric Stephens | Renter's insurance, protection for personal wealth

Oran Hall | Investing in money market funds

Yaneek Page | Profit maximisation can hurt business

Barry O'Brien teams up with Williams conglomerate in investment outfit

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
French officials seize largest ever illegal shipment of turtleshells from Haiti

Prison guards quell 'incident' at Worcestershire jail

Pensioner guilty of assault following First Class train row

Jamaican, Cuban among 123 arrested in ICE operation targeting criminal immigrants

Man arrested at Luton Airport for allegedly trying to open aircraft door

Zones of special operations

Curbing school violence by improving building design

RELATED STORIES
Government bans corned beef from Brazil amid rotten meat scandal

Lower House approves amendments to two key labour laws

PSG ask fans for forgiveness

WhatsApp encryption has NOT been broken by the CIA – despite what WikiLeaks says

Man drowns during rescue attempt

The business of Bob Marley

Fernandez: Citizens will not pay additional costs for e-passport

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...