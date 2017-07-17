$50m road-repair project under way in St Catherine

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, July 17, 2017

The National Works Agency (NWA) is spending approximately $50 million to repair a number of roadways in St Catherine. According to Communication Manager at the NWA Stephen Shaw, a total of 31 roadways across the parish are to be renovated,...read more

