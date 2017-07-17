Missions team sets off for Malawi

Royal Gazette - Saturday, July 17, 2017

A team of volunteers heads for Malawi today to work on homes for the needy, as Bermuda Overseas Missions undertakes its 18th annual humanitarian tripBOM president David Thompson will travel with 28 volunteers to Mulanje, a small town in the countrys south. The group, a mix of students from the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
asda sda dasd as

Grateful Bread initiative to feed the needy

Helping to tackle poverty in Malawi

Volunteers helping hand for Malawi needy

Students volunteer to help transform lives

Christ Church Warwick hosts bingo night

Volunteers head to Bolivia for house building project



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Festivals Commission backtracks on Ivena ban

Back to square one: Ivena must sign indemnity before singing

Offering some prayers for our politicians

Funbridge set to broadcast live matches

Gospel concert to raise funds for student

Keeping Bermuda in his prayers but time to move on

HMS Renown and the drowning captain

SPORTS more
Jack gives Cameron his jacket

Cain seeks out second medal at World Para

Narine bangs 95 in Central Super League

Sport Scoreboard, July 22, 2017

Personal best for Brangman

Washington finishes eighth

Bermudas hopes in a spin

POLITICS more
Battle line drawn, Lisa Hanna backs Audrey

Gordon-Pamplin now interim leader of OBA

How PLP stormed to victory

St Kitts Nevis calls out defence force in crime fight

Offering some prayers for our politicians

Dont let them use the grandchild for money

St Kitts Nevis calls out army

BUSINESS more
Three RadioShacks for Jamaica by 2018

Dont let them use the grandchild for money

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 21 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 21 2017

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting July 22

Digicel Play treats Game of Thrones fans

Attic advises on insurance fraud

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
PM says CIP needs stronger vetting processes

Mother of Corrie McKeague seeks injunction to stop police halting landfill search for his body

Drugs smuggler jailed

Two 17-year-olds charged in St George murder

St Kitts Nevis calls out defence force in crime fight

Man stabbed in The City

Police need help identifying pedestrian injured in accident

RELATED STORIES
asda sda dasd as

Grateful Bread initiative to feed the needy

Helping to tackle poverty in Malawi

Volunteers helping hand for Malawi needy

Students volunteer to help transform lives

Christ Church Warwick hosts bingo night

Volunteers head to Bolivia for house building project

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas loses again in beach volleyball, but girls make quarters
nathan: LOAN OFFER APPLY NOW. I am a Reputable, Legitimate and an accredited money Lender. I loan money out to individuals in need of financial assistance. Do you have a bad credit or you are in need of...

Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...