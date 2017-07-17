Amateur poker-playing granddad who never staked more than £10 wins £2m in world tournament 

Telegraph UK - Saturday, July 17, 2017

Amateur poker-playing granddad who never staked more than 10 wins 2m in world tournament ALL SECTIONS More Amateur poker-playing granddad who never staked more than 10 wins 2m in world tournament Amateur poker player John Hesp, of Bridlington, East Yorkshire, had only ever spent 10 a time...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Life-long fan puts £50,000 on Roger Federer to win men's Wimbledon title - and his girlfriend doesn't know

Wimbledon's senior moment as male finalists set age record

Wimbledon: 'Sexist' scheduling leaves new mum Azarenka away from baby all day

Tiger Woods says has completed treatment to deal with medications following arrest

Henry Blofeld hints his old Etonian accent had a 'certain disadvantage' at the BBC

John McEnroe reignites row with Serena Williams with jibe over Vanity Fair cover 

Andy Murray and his wife Kim are expecting their second child 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Black Rain whet musical appetites

NY Mayor De Blasio takes up Lisa's challenge

Bermuda have no fear of Jamaica

Govana Lifestyle was a hit

Black River Escape Weekend in high gear

Aidonia gives back to students

Digicel Play treats Game of Thrones fans

SPORTS more
Jack gives Cameron his jacket

Cain seeks out second medal at World Para

Narine bangs 95 in Central Super League

Sport Scoreboard, July 22, 2017

Personal best for Brangman

Washington finishes eighth

Bermudas hopes in a spin

POLITICS more
Dont let them use the grandchild for money

St Kitts Nevis calls out army

Cops who wanted to 'storm' PM's office under investigation

Editorial: ‘Ah we run t’ings’

PM promises jobs as a crime fighting strategy

Garcia: No lay offs at Ministry

Regrello assures return of commerce to Mucurapo Street

BUSINESS more
Dont let them use the grandchild for money

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 21 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 21 2017

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting July 22

Digicel Play treats Game of Thrones fans

Attic advises on insurance fraud

Central Bank: Rounding up/down is voluntary

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
3 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli troops

Minister, health authority hail late gynaecologist

Beware of ‘social media’

St Kitts Nevis calls out army

Cops who wanted to 'storm' PM's office under investigation

Deputy police superintendent freed of corruption charges

PM promises jobs as a crime fighting strategy

RELATED STORIES
Life-long fan puts £50,000 on Roger Federer to win men's Wimbledon title - and his girlfriend doesn't know

Wimbledon's senior moment as male finalists set age record

Wimbledon: 'Sexist' scheduling leaves new mum Azarenka away from baby all day

Tiger Woods says has completed treatment to deal with medications following arrest

Henry Blofeld hints his old Etonian accent had a 'certain disadvantage' at the BBC

John McEnroe reignites row with Serena Williams with jibe over Vanity Fair cover 

Andy Murray and his wife Kim are expecting their second child 

RECENT COMMENTS
Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

RECENT COMMENTS
Smith to remain in police custody
Ibrahim: Good day, Are you in need of urgent loan…Do you want to clear your debt, expansion of business,r personal loan” you can contact us for your fast and reliable loan at a low interest rate of 2%,...

Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...