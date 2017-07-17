Discarded Baby in East Canal Suffered from Breathing Problems

Channel 5 Belize - Saturday, July 17, 2017

The discovery of a dead baby, its umbilical cord still attached, found floating in East Canal on Thursday morning, has stunned residents of Belize City.Â  The baby boy, discarded inside [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Who Left Baby Boy to Die on East Canal?

Minor Boy Shot at Home in Belize City

Was Dead Woman Found in Belize River a Murder Victim?

A Belize City Man is Stabbed to Death on Amara Avenue

Weekend Sports Wrap Up with James Adderley

Police increase patrol in Belize City

4 manatees dead in a week



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41

Sumfest Dancehall night tonight

Get Saved with Papa San and Company at Festival of Hope

Ivena is out of the semis without an agreement with the Commission

Buzzers brings indoor Laser Tag gaming to Jamaica

Matterhorn is Reggae Sumfest Heavyweight sound clash champ

Stony Hill replaces Chronology at number one on itunes chart

SPORTS more
Cabinet grants TTFA land for Home of Football

Farley pushes ahead

Under-15 venue changes

Rankin defeats Bruce in Final as GBA/MOE Badminton School Vacation Camp ends

CPL t20 Cricket… Warriors Camp to start July 26 in Guyana Guyana first in C’bean to start ticket sales

Powerade/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme/GABA Tournament… Colts and Ravens win on Night 8 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Sir Garfield Sobers International School’s cricket… Ramsammy hits 67 as both Guyanese schools defeated

POLITICS more
Cabinet grants TTFA land for Home of Football

P.M. Departs to U.S. for Personal Leave

Morris: Action about politics

BDA praises PLPs unifying message

OBA Interim Leader: Patricia Gordon-Pamplin

Family Centre congratulates PLP

Greenrock congratulates PLP on election win

BUSINESS more
Issuing of one cent coin halted

Angostura leaves union waiting

Food production a priority for Tobago

Bourse does $40,400 in trades

Farley pushes ahead

Divide on march

Digicel 2017 Senior Nat Squash C/Ships… Arjoon beat Nicolette Fernandes in Men’s Q/Finals

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
US friendly fire kills 12 Afghan police officers

Residents Clean Up Mayflower/Ghost-Town Neighborhood

Bert Vasquez Claims Innocence, but Will Be Sentenced Next Week on Abduction Charge

Cecil Gill Charged for Murder of Philip Samuels

Police Minister to Inquire About Alleged G.S.U. Funds Misappropriation

Ex-gangsters in Mayflower Hoping to Turn Over a New Leaf

Two charged with robbing elder sent up

RELATED STORIES
Who Left Baby Boy to Die on East Canal?

Minor Boy Shot at Home in Belize City

Was Dead Woman Found in Belize River a Murder Victim?

A Belize City Man is Stabbed to Death on Amara Avenue

Weekend Sports Wrap Up with James Adderley

Police increase patrol in Belize City

4 manatees dead in a week

RECENT COMMENTS
Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

RECENT COMMENTS
Flow cautions customers against Wangiri scam
bella: I noticed there are lots of Hackers who claim to be good at what they do, i tried a couple and i found out it was all junks until my russian friend introduced me to the dbrainchild. This guy is...

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...