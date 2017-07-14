President of Dominica meets with Queen’s Young Leaders

Dominica News Online - Friday, July 17, 2017

On the 14th of July 2017 Rianna Patterson and Eber Ravariere, Dominicaâs Queenâs Young Leaders 2017 Awardees, met with His Excellency Mr. Charles A. Savarin, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, at the Office of the President, State House, Victoria...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Young Dominican to speak at international Alzheimer’s conference

Dominicans honored by The Queen

Two more Dominicans to receive Queen’s Young Leaders Award

Queen to honour young people from Dominica with Queen’s Young Leaders Award

Two Dominicans to receive Queen’s Young Leaders Award in 2017

Dominica winners to receive special award from The Queen

Dominica winners to receive special award from The Queen



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The Sizzla show

‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ is epic

Miss World Bahamas 2017 and contestants raise $5,000 for Cancer Society of The Bahamas

Bright lights and raw gems on display

Bright lights and raw gems on display

Bright lights and raw gems on display

Hitting them hard

SPORTS more
A total of 15 young men and women will work alongside technicians at the stadium

Curry wins bronze; The Bahamas’ boys beach soccer team wins

The Bahamas crashes out of tennis competition at CYG

Silver medals for The Bahamas

Douglas & Baker Win Cricket Players Of Week

Douglas & Baker Win Cricket Players Of Week

Results: BTA Tri-A-Tri Super Sprint Series

POLITICS more
BTC to launch new Bahamian app

Fresh off of Baha Mar tour, PM slated to tour Atlantis

Vendors disappointed by lack of progress on Potter’s Cay Dock

Roberts: ‘Rise up’ against evil of the FNM

‘Witch hunt’ rhetoric ‘absurd’

Collie:  Dion Smith pretending to be a victim

Sans-cravates: French politicians allowed to abandon ties following UK lead

BUSINESS more
BTC to launch new Bahamian app

Financial literacy project on the cards for Central Bank

RBC making changes to fee, service charges

No signs of improvement on Grand Bahama, says AML CEO

Fresh off of Baha Mar tour, PM slated to tour Atlantis

Vendors disappointed by lack of progress on Potter’s Cay Dock

AM Best affirms Fidelis ratings

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
The Sizzla show

BTC to launch new Bahamian app

Vendors disappointed by lack of progress on Potter’s Cay Dock

Curry wins bronze; The Bahamas’ boys beach soccer team wins

The Bahamas crashes out of tennis competition at CYG

Officials meet to discuss prevalence of drug use among persons 12-65

Murder suspect arraigned

RELATED STORIES
Young Dominican to speak at international Alzheimer’s conference

Dominicans honored by The Queen

Two more Dominicans to receive Queen’s Young Leaders Award

Queen to honour young people from Dominica with Queen’s Young Leaders Award

Two Dominicans to receive Queen’s Young Leaders Award in 2017

Dominica winners to receive special award from The Queen

Dominica winners to receive special award from The Queen

RECENT COMMENTS
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Athletics Association Confirms Receipt Of Francis’ Transfer Inquiry
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

RECENT COMMENTS
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Athletics Association Confirms Receipt Of Francis’ Transfer Inquiry
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....