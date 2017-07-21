Today's Horoscope

Jamaica Observer - Friday, July 17, 2017

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 21, 2017: This year you might feel as if you are at the mercy of the unexpected. You can be changeable and moody, but with situations taking so many surprising turns, you understand how much your feelings can be affected. If you are single, you could meet...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Today's Horoscope - April 8

Today's Horoscope - February 9, 2017

Today's Horoscope - January 31, 2017

Today's Horoscope - December 13, 2016

Today's Horoscope - July 26, 2016

Today's Horoscope - June 28, 2016

Today’s Horoscope - February 6



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Santa Margherita ros a taste sensation

Happy to continue giving up her time

Camp helps kids with learning differences

Swiss chef still going strong after 30 years

Vytamin gets Complicated boost

Grace jerk fest aims to thrill

Serena Williams tweeted pregnancy wishes

SPORTS more
Patrick Nisbett Concludes Competing In Belgium

OJ Simpson granted parole

Eight more Russian athletes cleared to compete as neutrals

UTT screening for football prospects

Pierre ready to excel at 2017 Caribbean Premier League

Annual Lawyers Cricket Classic at Tarouba

Crix announces partnership with Trinbago Knight Riders

POLITICS more
PLP will be judged on economic balance

Special zones Bill probably won't work, but...

UN envoy: Haiti's new gov't starts tackling challenges

Holness to meet senior civil servants on crime Bill provisions

PNP selection conference July 30 for Portia's seat

Senate approves Integrity Commission Bill

Editorial: Hairline cracks or foundation issues?

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 20 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 20 2017

Cuba says GDP recovers, up about 1 per cent so far in 2017

UN envoy: Haiti's new gov't starts tackling challenges

Moving Haiti's rustic, rum-like clairin to market

Paramount looks to markets in Cuba and Haiti

Push for MoBay to become major centre for business

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
Special zones Bill probably won't work, but...

Should acid assault be a capital crime?

OJ Simpson granted parole

Former Cayman Premier McKeeva Bush arrested in US

Cops can't say motive for MoBay businessman's murder

Public defender ready to take on crime zone cases

Holness to meet senior civil servants on crime Bill provisions

RELATED STORIES
Today's Horoscope - April 8

Today's Horoscope - February 9, 2017

Today's Horoscope - January 31, 2017

Today's Horoscope - December 13, 2016

Today's Horoscope - July 26, 2016

Today's Horoscope - June 28, 2016

Today’s Horoscope - February 6

RECENT COMMENTS
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Athletics Association Confirms Receipt Of Francis’ Transfer Inquiry
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

RECENT COMMENTS
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
Tamara Barrow: this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me...

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws
Jennifer: I am very happy to share this great news about a great and powerful man DR Alabi who get me cured from HIV. I am Taylor from USA. I suffering from this disease for 5 years. I could not find a cure...

Jamaican students receive scholarships to study in Cuba
Dr. Ezra Sebastian: We give you loan with a low interest rate of 2% and loan duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured). Do not keep your financial problems to yourself in order for you not...

OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Athletics Association Confirms Receipt Of Francis’ Transfer Inquiry
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....