Diabetic Tasters Event With Wild Herbs & Plants

Bernews - Thursday, July 17, 2017

Wild Herbs n Plants of Bermuda is getting set to present a Diabetic Tasters event with wild herbs and plants on Sunday, July 23 from 4.00pm to 6.00pm...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Cooking Demo By Chefs Samuelsson & Wilson

Over 50 Vendors Set For Sunday’s Marine Expo

Over 50 Vendors Set For Sunday’s Marine Expo

Tea Tasting Party Promises Flavours Of Bermuda

Tea Tasting Party Promises Flavours Of Bermuda

Marcus Samuelsson To Host Cooking Demo

Marcus Samuelsson To Host Cooking Demo



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ardenne student accepted to Berklee College of Music - Concert being held to offset $8 million tuition

20 years of Tribute to the Greats - Anniversary staging takes place Aug 5

Year in Review CedarBridge Academy

Bermuda to the rescue as family grieves

Reggae Sumfest moves into high gear tomorrow

Reggae Sumfest moves into high gear tomorrow

Popcaan gets US nod

SPORTS more
Lewis sets season-best in London

Bermuda suffer heavy loss against Canada

Somerset handed welcome headache

Leverock strengthens Hood defence

Bermuda super subs crush Curaao

Five-star Bermuda thumpCuraao

Oliveira strikes gold in Nassau

POLITICS more
Somerset handed welcome headache

Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws

Business leaders welcoming to new government

OBA focused on economy but failed to win hearts of voters

Sousa I will continue to work for Warwick

Famous words victor reveals his secret keep on knocking

My miracle baby brother is our new leader

BUSINESS more
Bermuda strengthens aircraft financing laws

Brookes receives EY award

BEDC to host seminar for entrepreneurs

Business leaders welcoming to new government

OBA focused on economy but failed to win hearts of voters

HOLNESS: Strong confidence in economy

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: July 19 2017

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
Crime in England and Wales suffers largest annual rise in a decade

Dubai police to paint huge smiley emojis on station ceilings to promote 'happy vibes'

Moped gangs fuel largest increase in recorded crime in a decade

Why I voted for the PLP

Police Confirm: Man Dies Following Shooting

Reggae Sumfest moves into high gear tomorrow

Jamaican gets jail time for scamming US woman

RELATED STORIES
Cooking Demo By Chefs Samuelsson & Wilson

Over 50 Vendors Set For Sunday’s Marine Expo

Over 50 Vendors Set For Sunday’s Marine Expo

Tea Tasting Party Promises Flavours Of Bermuda

Tea Tasting Party Promises Flavours Of Bermuda

Marcus Samuelsson To Host Cooking Demo

Marcus Samuelsson To Host Cooking Demo

RECENT COMMENTS
OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Athletics Association Confirms Receipt Of Francis’ Transfer Inquiry
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Castelloe takes Cbean triathlon title
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Benny sees his idol play
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Top rankings of ska
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

RECENT COMMENTS
OMI's debut album certified Gold by RIAA
Jimmy loof: If you know you not are ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I and my wife has been married for some years now,Lately she has been hiding her phone from me and...

Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Athletics Association Confirms Receipt Of Francis’ Transfer Inquiry
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Castelloe takes Cbean triathlon title
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Benny sees his idol play
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Top rankings of ska
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...