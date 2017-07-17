36-Year-Old Moved From ICU To General Ward

Bernews - Wednesday, July 17, 2017

The 36-year-old female car driver injured in a Harrington Sound Road, Hamilton Parish car crash has been transferred from the ICU to a general ward...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Injured Man Discharged, Woman Remains In ICU

Two People In Stable Condition After Collisions

Three Injured In Collisions Remain In Hospital

3 Motorcyclists & Car Driver Stable In Hospital

3 Motorcyclists, Car Driver In Stable Condition

Driver In Critical Condition Following Car Crash

Condition Updates On Recent Collision Victims



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sea B promotes St Thomas on new album

Chi Ching Ching offers $50,000 for stolen dog

Big dancehall acts for Magnum Dream Live

Cultural performances add spice to jerk festival

Sound Fest to feature various music styles

After 'One Drop', Venomus rises again

EarthKry embarks on 'Survival' tour

SPORTS more
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's hectic first day in Germany

Plight of Dublanc fishermen to be addressed soon says PM Skerrit

The Bahamas welcomes the Commonwealth

The Bahamas falls in girls’ and boys’ beach volleyball

Bronze medals for The Bahamas

Athletes come together for start of CYG

Meet Bermuda Football Player Zakiyah Durham

POLITICS more
Prime Minister: The Church should 'reflect' on allowing gay couples to marry

PLP party begins

Scott relieved at converting numbers in 2017

Burt cries Hallelujah as victory for PLP is declared

Defeated Richards calls it quits

Swan overjoyed at victory

Landslide as PLP regains power

BUSINESS more
Biltir awards 30,000 scholarship

Caines ready to empower residents

Private sector association calls urgent meeting

Rising Stars alum DJ Face now a registered nurse

Stationery & Office Supplies four times oversubscribed

Commonwealth Brewery: Solid financial performance for 2016, positive outlook for 2017

Komolafe: Downgrade threat may ‘motivate’ implementation of structural, policy reforms

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
Police swoop on 'Scotland's Magaluf' as 6,000 revellers gather for beach party

Crash victim recovering in hospital

Serial thief jailed for 12 months

Crash victim recovering in hospital

Big dancehall acts for Magnum Dream Live

ZJ Sparks to take legal action against website - Online store making big bucks illegally using DJ's image

Men questioned in relation to murder of Businessman Richard Ramdial released

RELATED STORIES
Injured Man Discharged, Woman Remains In ICU

Two People In Stable Condition After Collisions

Three Injured In Collisions Remain In Hospital

3 Motorcyclists & Car Driver Stable In Hospital

3 Motorcyclists, Car Driver In Stable Condition

Driver In Critical Condition Following Car Crash

Condition Updates On Recent Collision Victims

RECENT COMMENTS
Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Athletics Association Confirms Receipt Of Francis’ Transfer Inquiry
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Castelloe takes Cbean triathlon title
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Benny sees his idol play
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Top rankings of ska
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

No worries for Oscar B
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

RECENT COMMENTS
Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Athletics Association Confirms Receipt Of Francis’ Transfer Inquiry
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Castelloe takes Cbean triathlon title
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Benny sees his idol play
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Top rankings of ska
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

No worries for Oscar B
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...