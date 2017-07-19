Queen's corgis earn their keep as dog gifts boost royal takings

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, July 17, 2017

Queen's corgis earn their keep as dog gifts boost royal takings ALL SECTIONS More Queen's corgis earn their keep as dog gifts boost royal takings Pet accessories include this smart Hunting Stewart tartan dog coat 19 July 2017 12:11am For years they ve enjoyed a pampered lifestyle within the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
The Queen examines a bomb disposal robot and meets police dogs

Queen hires first black equerry

Pet owners encouraged to have cats and dogs donate blood after life saving procedure in Australia

Cheerful Queen hosts garden party at Buckingham Palace

From a horse to a Monopoly set: what the Queen got for her 90th birthday

The Queen considers taking two more dogs after owner dies 

Royal Collection for dogs: Queen's love of corgis gives dog owners chance to dress pets in Royal tartan



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Reggae Sumfest Goes All White Tonight at Pier One

Poem penned for George Michael the day he passed

Sean Kingston buys house, Benz in Ja - Set to perform at Reggae Sumfest

Sea B promotes - St Thomas on new album

Kibaki eyes - long-awaited - success with 'Mama'

Menace Darkead makes strides with Swedish label

Poet laureate visits Lucea

SPORTS more
Sports Minister remembers boxing icon Sam King

Meet Bermuda Football Player Trinae Edwards

Meet Bermuda Football Player Trinae Edwards

Down the hatch! Duke and Duchess try 40% proof local liqueur in Poland

Lewis qualifies for 400 final

Wales double up

Confidence is sky-high for Serena Brown

POLITICS more
Bermuda decides PLP out in front

Photos: Election Candidates At Polling Stations

Russia probes fidget spinners over health fears

Holness lauds St Thomas for low crime rate

Trump fumes as US health care reform bid collapses

Gustave brothers charged with murder

World celebrates Nelson Mandela Day today

BUSINESS more
Somers rise by 3.8

LIAT cancels flights as Tropical Storm Don heads towards Windward Islands

St Jago wins junior achievement company award

Press Release: FLIGHTS DISRUPTIONS DUE TO TROPICAL STORM DON #3

LIAT flight disruptions due to Tropical Storm Don

JAMFIN convenes caucus to tackle de-risking

Caribbean must strengthen its Internet infrastructure

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
The Archers: an everyday tale of folk in a village with very low crime statistics

First pictures emerge of baby girl abandoned at a bus stop as police launch fresh appeal to find her mother

Police investigator concedes he never visited homes of cops implicated in murder

Holness lauds St Thomas for low crime rate

J'can gets 15 months in US prison for US$120K lottery scam

Montague, NYPD discuss collaborating to aid Jamaica's crime fight

MP faces lawsuit for alleged sexual assault on a teenager

RELATED STORIES
The Queen examines a bomb disposal robot and meets police dogs

Queen hires first black equerry

Pet owners encouraged to have cats and dogs donate blood after life saving procedure in Australia

Cheerful Queen hosts garden party at Buckingham Palace

From a horse to a Monopoly set: what the Queen got for her 90th birthday

The Queen considers taking two more dogs after owner dies 

Royal Collection for dogs: Queen's love of corgis gives dog owners chance to dress pets in Royal tartan

RECENT COMMENTS
Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Athletics Association Confirms Receipt Of Francis’ Transfer Inquiry
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Castelloe takes Cbean triathlon title
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Benny sees his idol play
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Top rankings of ska
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

No worries for Oscar B
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

RECENT COMMENTS
Former Boundbrook Primary student gives back to alma mater
Joy: Good work roshantia. Continue to make mom and dad proud parents. Congratulations also to Boundbrook Primary School for producing such a fine student,

Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing
sarah: Do anyone still doubt natural herbs? I've seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people's lives. I wonder why people still spend their hard earn money...

Kenyan vice president candidate debates himself after rivals’ no-show
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers
sarah: I was cured of HIV with the used of natural herbs. My name is Sarah and am from US. I love herbs so much. Most times, injection and drugs are just a waste of time. I was cured 8months ago, i...

Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Athletics Association Confirms Receipt Of Francis’ Transfer Inquiry
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Castelloe takes Cbean triathlon title
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Benny sees his idol play
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Top rankings of ska
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

No worries for Oscar B
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...