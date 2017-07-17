Earliest known painting of Bronte sisters bought for 'a couple of hundred' sells for £50k

Telegraph UK - Monday, July 17, 2017

Earliest known painting of Bronte sisters bought for 'a couple of hundred' sells for 50k ALL SECTIONS More Earliest known painting of Bronte sisters bought for 'a couple of hundred' sells for 50k A "nationally important" unseen portrait of the Bronte sisters has sold for 50,000. L-r Emily,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Watch: Duke and Duchess met by hundreds of people in Poland

Churchill's private correspondence with actress Viven Leigh to be auctioned

'We'll just have to have more babies,' jokes the Duchess of Cambridge

Cotswolds art dealer to the stars admits £500,000 theft and fraud

Gustav Klimt painting sells for a record £47,971,250 at Sotheby's

Art amateur discovers earliest Gainsborough portrait while helping his son online

Thou shalt not covet: Earliest known chiselled inscription of Ten Commandments sells at auction for $850,000



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Old School Reggae Jam On July 21st

Old School Reggae Jam On July 21st

Reggae Boyz in quarter-finals after El Salvador stalemate

AIDS Secretariat to increase focus on fete goers

T&T’s young people matter

Sumfest starts on the sand - Adult Playground begins 25th staging

Kibaki upbeat about career

SPORTS more
Meet Bermuda Football Player Danni Watson

Bermuda Cricket Weekend Top Performers

Bermuda Football Player Symira Lowe-Darrell

Photos & Results: Hiscox U11 Celebrity Cricket

Meet Bermuda Football Player Danni Watson

Bermuda Cricket Weekend Top Performers

Bermuda Football Player Symira Lowe-Darrell

POLITICS more
Number Of Registered Voters By Constituency

Live Updates: 2017 Bermuda General Election

Number Of Registered Voters By Constituency

Live Updates: 2017 Bermuda General Election

Union estimates Sandals closure will cost A&B millions

Cuffie mourns death of Matthews, Holder

Silver, bronze for T&T Pan Am Sambo team

BUSINESS more
Chamber & BEDC To Host Creative Technology

Chamber & BEDC To Host Creative Technology

Washington Mall To Undergo Major Upgrade

AG says Sandals’ closing is good

T&T’s young people matter

Where's my raise? - 5 reasons pay isn't rising much for many

Madison's Accessories & More : Opportunities in leather craft

TECH more
CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

CRIME more
Grim prognosis for shooting victim

Paramedic attacked with 'noxious' liquid when she is flagged down by gang on way to 999 call

BBC film features robots that kill lionfish

'When you digging hole, dig two' - Brown hits back at Shaw, Williams in multimillion-dollar phone bill saga

Arizona flash flood kills 9 relatives celebrating birthday

Former politician shot dead by police after killing of woman

Soldier on cocaine rap gets August 4 court date

RELATED STORIES
Watch: Duke and Duchess met by hundreds of people in Poland

Churchill's private correspondence with actress Viven Leigh to be auctioned

'We'll just have to have more babies,' jokes the Duchess of Cambridge

Cotswolds art dealer to the stars admits £500,000 theft and fraud

Gustav Klimt painting sells for a record £47,971,250 at Sotheby's

Art amateur discovers earliest Gainsborough portrait while helping his son online

Thou shalt not covet: Earliest known chiselled inscription of Ten Commandments sells at auction for $850,000

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Athletics Association Confirms Receipt Of Francis’ Transfer Inquiry
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Castelloe takes Cbean triathlon title
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Benny sees his idol play
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Top rankings of ska
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

No worries for Oscar B
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

Jamaica Carnival ready to rumble
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

‘Byron Lee’s vision lives’
Micheal: i have an expert who is reliable in the game,i met him through a contact named suzan and was scared at first to give a trust,after all i had encountered with previous hackers but glad to say...

Jamaica Carnival’s new twist
Micheal: i have an expert who is reliable in the game,i met him through a contact named suzan and was scared at first to give a trust,after all i had encountered with previous hackers but glad to say...

Will the P.U.P. Reach the Sarstoon this Saturday?
GRACE CLARCK: REAL CURE FOR GENITAL HERPES, HIV/AIDS, CANCER, DIABATES, HEPATITIS B, VAGINAL AND ITCHING BURING, WITH PROVE.. THE ONLY TRUE HERBALIST MAN WITH TEST RESULTS(PROVE) OF PEOPLE HE HAVE CURED OF MANY...

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Athletics Association Confirms Receipt Of Francis’ Transfer Inquiry
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Castelloe takes Cbean triathlon title
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Benny sees his idol play
Micheal: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Top rankings of ska
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

No worries for Oscar B
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

Jamaica Carnival ready to rumble
Micheal: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating wife's...

‘Byron Lee’s vision lives’
Micheal: i have an expert who is reliable in the game,i met him through a contact named suzan and was scared at first to give a trust,after all i had encountered with previous hackers but glad to say...

Jamaica Carnival’s new twist
Micheal: i have an expert who is reliable in the game,i met him through a contact named suzan and was scared at first to give a trust,after all i had encountered with previous hackers but glad to say...

Will the P.U.P. Reach the Sarstoon this Saturday?
GRACE CLARCK: REAL CURE FOR GENITAL HERPES, HIV/AIDS, CANCER, DIABATES, HEPATITIS B, VAGINAL AND ITCHING BURING, WITH PROVE.. THE ONLY TRUE HERBALIST MAN WITH TEST RESULTS(PROVE) OF PEOPLE HE HAVE CURED OF MANY...