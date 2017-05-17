Global spotlight on Bermuda

Royal Gazette - Friday, May 17, 2017

Bermuda is now just a week away from hosting its biggest ever international event and the eyes of the world are on the island. Yachts have arrived in their dozens, noticeably growing numbers of tourists are on the streets and, with construction work nearing completion in Dockyard, the signs...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
BTA puts spotlight on East End beaches

Oyster Yachts chooses island for world famous regatta

Duchess of Dockyard launches Popsicle line

New tourist attraction planned for Dockyard

Missing yacht located 635 miles off Bermuda

Yachting magazine puts spotlight on Bermuda

Driving tourists to Bermuda via New York



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Five good choices this weekend

Best of upcoming entertainment events

Grange credits Morris's work as Poet Laureate

For the Reckord | Readings enliven 'In This Breadfruit Kingdom' - Anthology edited by Professor Mervyn Morris

Barrington Strange enjoying resurgence

Bad Royale for EDX show on July 1

Jamaican acts for Cali festival

SPORTS more
Dem pundits run more fast than Bolt

Conquest Mo Money looks to cash in at Preakness

Adidas releases X-16, ACE 17 boots in Jamaica

National diving pool reopened

Robinson shooting for the top

Three Barbadians log wins at Woodbine

Kane scores four as Spurs hit Leicester for six

POLITICS more
Brazil crisis deepens with probe of president, top senator

Let's honour fallen police in a National Memorial Arboretum

Trump livid

Canada bans bumping of passengers from commercial flights

Venezuela prevents opposition leader from travelling to US

PM leaves for New York

Imbert, Cuffie: Shamfa not to blame

BUSINESS more
Automakers settle suit over Takata air bags

Anheuser-Busch boosts spending

Talks on airplane laptop ban end with no ban

Brazil crisis deepens with probe of president, top senator

Record year expected for US passport applications

Walter Molano | Colombia: Steady course despite strong headwinds

Everald Dewar | Taxation and directorships

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Acting Top Cop halts gold dealer’s arrest

Bust at Diamond Bond … One in custody after admitting to ‘stashing’ pharmaceuticals

Rice Board probe … Six charged for fraud

Conquest Mo Money looks to cash in at Preakness

Robinson shooting for the top

Let's honour fallen police in a National Memorial Arboretum

Dramatic jump in arrest of Caribbean immigrants across the US

RELATED STORIES
BTA puts spotlight on East End beaches

Oyster Yachts chooses island for world famous regatta

Duchess of Dockyard launches Popsicle line

New tourist attraction planned for Dockyard

Missing yacht located 635 miles off Bermuda

Yachting magazine puts spotlight on Bermuda

Driving tourists to Bermuda via New York

RECENT COMMENTS
Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Samantha George: Asking online might not be helpful, in my case, i was lucky to have been referred to LORD ZEUS, He delivered my job in less than 24 hours.If you need to hack into any database, delete record,...

Grenada family search protest
Samantha George: I have never met an hacker with so much sense of humour and integrity. (zeuslord27@gmail.com) is just a perfect hand for your cyber problems. i know there are so many that would vouch for them. he...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
alex: I have used cyberspylove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

EDITORIAL: Do what is right for the country
Joseph Carol: When i had issues with my fiance i was really depressed and people around me started to notice my attitude i couldn't hold it anymore so i decided to spit out my problem to the world then a friend...

Rolle stresses Matthew’s impact following Moody’s deficit projection
ABEL WHITE: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberappshacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing she was...

Minister of State for Culture Comments on Immigration Audit Reports
marry: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

RECENT COMMENTS
Russia hi-tech to help Dominican Republic find oil
Samantha George: Asking online might not be helpful, in my case, i was lucky to have been referred to LORD ZEUS, He delivered my job in less than 24 hours.If you need to hack into any database, delete record,...

Grenada family search protest
Samantha George: I have never met an hacker with so much sense of humour and integrity. (zeuslord27@gmail.com) is just a perfect hand for your cyber problems. i know there are so many that would vouch for them. he...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
alex: I have used cyberspylove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

EDITORIAL: Do what is right for the country
Joseph Carol: When i had issues with my fiance i was really depressed and people around me started to notice my attitude i couldn't hold it anymore so i decided to spit out my problem to the world then a friend...

Rolle stresses Matthew’s impact following Moody’s deficit projection
ABEL WHITE: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberappshacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing she was...

Minister of State for Culture Comments on Immigration Audit Reports
marry: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...