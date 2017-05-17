Stark warning issued to C'bean concerning climate change

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, May 17, 2017

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):A warning has been issued to governments across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, to do more to make countries resilient to climate change as there is a price to pay if nothing is done.According to a report commissioned by...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Stark climate change warning issued to Caribbean

â€˜Blue economyâ€™ worth US$407B in the Caribbean

New report identifies key opportunities to boost growth in the Caribbean Sea while preserving its ecosystem

Caribbean's first coral reef report cards launched

Minister Reports On State Of Bermuda Coral

Caribbean reefs less resilient, Australian marine biologists say

Newsday at Copenhagen talks



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Barrington Strange enjoying resurgence

Bad Royale for EDX show on July 1

Jamaican acts for Cali festival

Chris Martin goes acoustic for Apple

Bettabest wins music award

Jah9 readies for US tour

'Magnum' down to Super Six

SPORTS more
Inaugural Scotiabank 'Kiddy' Parade on today

Mohammed, Sellier take doubles title

Kapil Dev angry over WI Champions Trophy absence

Honore’s Benfica lifts Portuguese volleyball title

Demoted San Juan North challenges SSFL ruling

Titans battle Starblazers for women’s T20 crown

Tough night forT&T footballers in MLS

POLITICS more
Let's honour fallen police in a National Memorial Arboretum

Trump livid

Canada bans bumping of passengers from commercial flights

Venezuela prevents opposition leader from travelling to US

PM leaves for New York

Imbert, Cuffie: Shamfa not to blame

Govt needs no special majority

BUSINESS more
Former Oceana to become a mix of condos, hotel

BSX unchanged

Policy group sees threats and opportunities

ABIR Hosts Appalachian University Students

Retail sales rebounded in March

Abir hosts US university students

Bloomberg Bermuda helps fuel global growth

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Let's honour fallen police in a National Memorial Arboretum

Dramatic jump in arrest of Caribbean immigrants across the US

JPS, security ministry sign MOU to deal with electricity theft

Rollie Fresh bats for the youth

Policeman on murder charge

This ‘Mission’ has been noted

T&T’s Benny off to Man U

RELATED STORIES
Stark climate change warning issued to Caribbean

â€˜Blue economyâ€™ worth US$407B in the Caribbean

New report identifies key opportunities to boost growth in the Caribbean Sea while preserving its ecosystem

Caribbean's first coral reef report cards launched

Minister Reports On State Of Bermuda Coral

Caribbean reefs less resilient, Australian marine biologists say

Newsday at Copenhagen talks

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
Samantha George: I have never met an hacker with so much sense of humour and integrity. (zeuslord27@gmail.com) is just a perfect hand for your cyber problems. i know there are so many that would vouch for them. he...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
alex: I have used cyberspylove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

EDITORIAL: Do what is right for the country
Joseph Carol: When i had issues with my fiance i was really depressed and people around me started to notice my attitude i couldn't hold it anymore so i decided to spit out my problem to the world then a friend...

Rolle stresses Matthew’s impact following Moody’s deficit projection
ABEL WHITE: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberappshacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing she was...

Minister of State for Culture Comments on Immigration Audit Reports
marry: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
Samantha George: I have never met an hacker with so much sense of humour and integrity. (zeuslord27@gmail.com) is just a perfect hand for your cyber problems. i know there are so many that would vouch for them. he...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
alex: I have used cyberspylove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

EDITORIAL: Do what is right for the country
Joseph Carol: When i had issues with my fiance i was really depressed and people around me started to notice my attitude i couldn't hold it anymore so i decided to spit out my problem to the world then a friend...

Rolle stresses Matthew’s impact following Moody’s deficit projection
ABEL WHITE: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberappshacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing she was...

Minister of State for Culture Comments on Immigration Audit Reports
marry: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...