GDA Independence International tourney to commence on May 26

Kaieteur News - Friday, May 17, 2017

The Guyana Darts Association (GDA) will be staging an Independence International tournament starting on May 26 at the Millennium Manor Hotel on Hadfield Street. Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have already established their participation while Barbados, Jamaica and Brazil are yet to confirm...read more

