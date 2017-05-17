BSOA To Host ‘Spring Show’ & ‘Potpourri’

Bernews - Thursday, May 17, 2017

The Bermuda Society of Arts [BSOA] will be hosting an opening reception on Friday [May 19] for the Onions Gallery âBSoA Membersâ Spring Show 2017â...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
BSOA To Host ‘Spring Show’ & ‘Potpourri’

Photos: BSoA Members’ Winter Show Opens

Photos: BSoA Members’ Winter Show Opens

Presenting Caribbean Queen Lucia Lataster

BSOA Hosting Multiple Art Exhibitions

Slideshow: New Art Show Opening At BSOA

Four Exhibits Opening At BSoA On Friday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BSOA To Host ‘Spring Show’ & ‘Potpourri’

British Travel Programme To Feature Students

Kinezumi Water Sports To Expand Offerings

New fringe event for Jazz ‘n Creole

DJ Blizzard fights for up-and-coming artistes

Women let loose at Stress Free Fridays

Esco hosts DJ competition

SPORTS more
North Texas Welcomes Bermuda’s Aaliyah Nolan

AC To Be Broadcast Live On Cruises & Flights

Spirit Finishes Antigua Bermuda Yacht Race

North Texas Welcomes Bermuda’s Aaliyah Nolan

Eleonora Wins Line Honours For Classic Class

Spirit of Bermuda arrives home

Dr Irving W. Andre publishes two books on Pont Casse Press

POLITICS more
Flood victims to receive financial assistance from gov't

Gov’t commits over $600,000 for Good Hope

PM Skerrit says site of new National Hospital was not his original idea

'So here I am everyone!!' Chelsea Manning releases first photo of her new look after leaving prison

Emmanuel Macron's government to swiftly pass 'political nepotism ban' as poll suggests 'no honeymoon' period

Former DLP candidate running as independent

'Significant fallout' from flooding

BUSINESS more
Retail Sales Increase 5.3% In March 2017

UWP seeks to grow economy by six percent

New fringe event for Jazz ‘n Creole

DBF moves to create local Private Sector Organization

“Blue Green Business Hub” Recommended

Gencom Purchases Rosewood Tucker’s Point

Gibbons Bermuda Shop goes online

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
30 St Catherine flood victims in emergency shelter

Flood victims to receive financial assistance from gov't

Police urged to consult DPP during investigation of cybercrimes cases

Suspected homicide in Roseau

Visitors Injured In Collision In Hamilton Parish

North Texas Welcomes Bermuda’s Aaliyah Nolan

Gov’t urges residents to trust the police

RELATED STORIES
BSOA To Host ‘Spring Show’ & ‘Potpourri’

Photos: BSoA Members’ Winter Show Opens

Photos: BSoA Members’ Winter Show Opens

Presenting Caribbean Queen Lucia Lataster

BSOA Hosting Multiple Art Exhibitions

Slideshow: New Art Show Opening At BSOA

Four Exhibits Opening At BSoA On Friday

RECENT COMMENTS
Rolle stresses Matthew’s impact following Moody’s deficit projection
ABEL WHITE: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberappshacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing she was...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
ALEX: I have used cyberspylove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Minister of State for Culture Comments on Immigration Audit Reports
marry: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Wales move into Premier lead
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

This is my best - year - Gordon-Somers
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rolle stresses Matthew’s impact following Moody’s deficit projection
ABEL WHITE: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberappshacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing she was...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
ALEX: I have used cyberspylove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Minister of State for Culture Comments on Immigration Audit Reports
marry: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Wales move into Premier lead
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

This is my best - year - Gordon-Somers
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...