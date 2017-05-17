Bill seeks to protect elderly and disabled

Royal Gazette - Thursday, May 17, 2017

Safeguarding Bermudas vulnerable is the aim behind stringent measures for persons under care proposed by shadow health minister Kim Wilson. Service providers and administrators would be tasked with reporting all allegations of abuse to the minister under the legislation, Ms Wilson told...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Families must care for elderly relatives

PLP issues Disability Day statement

Brown back in Burts first shadow cabinet

Wilson urges Govt to find cash for shelter

Shadow Attorney General accuses Pettingill of breaching separation of DPP, AGs chambers

Shadow Attorney General accuses Pettingill of breaching separation of DPP, AGs chambers

Wilson calls for advancement of qualified Bermudians



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gombeys a symbol of black male empowerment

A sporting chance

Carnival assault case adjourned to June

BUEI To Show ‘Frantz’ & ‘Tommy’s Honour’

Harbour Nights Underway Every Wednesday

Chinese town set to ban sale of dog meat ahead of notorious festival - campaigners

Cameal Davis tests Band Waters

SPORTS more
A sporting chance

Nairn named NJCAA D-I West Region Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year

Isaacs helps Lake County take down Great Lakes

Rebranded BAF launches clean swim initiative

Wells & Huddersfield Heading To Wembley

Players suspended, clubs fined over Super 8 brawl

Joseph Unopposed As New Netball Boss

POLITICS more
Reporter with a flair for politics

I experienced anguish over scan

Baha Mar president: Reservations for summer exceeding expectations

D’Aguilar: Tourism growth is number one goal

Roberts won’t offer again as PLP chairman

In Centreville, mixed emotions over Christie’s departure

Albury: Critical need for electoral reform

BUSINESS more
Gibbons Bermuda Shop goes online

Quiet day on BSX

Global Atlantic said to weigh IPO this year

PR firm Media Maven takes on Bardgett

Dunkley island can weather Trump tax cuts

Duperreaults career comes full circle

Businesses warned over AC advertising rules

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Former policeman thanks dialysis unit

Man charged over Court Street shooting

BREAKING NEWS: Homicide in Roseau

IDB: Employment does not preclude criminality

Rebranded BAF launches clean swim initiative

Man acquitted of murder on appeal

Carnival assault case adjourned to June

RELATED STORIES
Families must care for elderly relatives

PLP issues Disability Day statement

Brown back in Burts first shadow cabinet

Wilson urges Govt to find cash for shelter

Shadow Attorney General accuses Pettingill of breaching separation of DPP, AGs chambers

Shadow Attorney General accuses Pettingill of breaching separation of DPP, AGs chambers

Wilson calls for advancement of qualified Bermudians

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
ALEX: I have used cyberspylove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Minister of State for Culture Comments on Immigration Audit Reports
marry: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Wales move into Premier lead
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

This is my best - year - Gordon-Somers
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

HSF now US$5.67 billion
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
ALEX: I have used cyberspylove@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Husband phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I got...

Minister of State for Culture Comments on Immigration Audit Reports
marry: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Wales move into Premier lead
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

This is my best - year - Gordon-Somers
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

HSF now US$5.67 billion
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...