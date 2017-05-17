Womans throat slit

Trinidad Newsday - Thursday, May 17, 2017

HOUSEWIFE Savitri Mohammed, 54, was found gagged, hands tied, her feet tied and her throat slit from end to end yesterday inside her Bonne Aventure, Gasparillo home. She was home alone at the time. The shocking discovery was made at midday by Mohammed's husband, self-employed businessman Sadiq...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Murder/suicide rocks Gasparillo

Crane man kills wife

Mothers throat slit

Murder No 40

'Birthday party' for baby Roshan at funeral

Son's throat slit, mother, 87, hog-tied

Councillor fears he has dengue



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Chinese town set to ban sale of dog meat ahead of notorious festival - campaigners

Cameal Davis tests Band Waters

Musgrave on merit - Body of work, peers' esteem among factors

Marshall looking to learn from senior Boyz

Whitmore wants Hector, Mariappa

14 vie for Ms Universe JA North East crown

Nooks's bail extends to June 28

SPORTS more
Always Dreaming moving smoothly ahead of Preakness

Sports Briefs

Misbah: Caribbean triumph unforgettable

Destiny for Carlalee Tinglin

Law hoping to shock strong England

Hubert Lawrence | Turning the 400m corner

Marshall looking to learn from senior Boyz

POLITICS more
Deyalsingh to hand in quake recommendation

Imbert, Sinanan: Tobago not neglected

Jeremy Corbyn supporters arrange general election victory party - with 3,000 people planning to go

Conservative manifesto for General Election 2017: Key points, policies and summary

General Election 2017 briefing: Everything you need to know about Thursday's campaigning

Earth Today | Jamaica to retally emissions reduction commitments

No Caricom country should join unholy campaign to aid and abet others to get their hands on Venezuela

BUSINESS more
Foreign used dealers challenge Customs Comptroller

Nobody buying Republic Bank

Washington turmoil rattles markets

Burton unleashes On Track Apparel

Local oil refinery not feasible – study says

Cybersecurity expert: WannaCry reaches T&T

OCM drops $0.20

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Praedial Larceny squad crying for help

Prison warder smuggled in racy snaps and a Terry's Chocolate Orange for inmate lover serving life

Rolf Harris to be released from prison after less than three years and attend his latest trial in person

Ched Evans warns women about drinking because 'there are genuine rapists out there'

Men accused of killing Shineka Gray remanded

Lots of work to do in our parliament, communities for LGBTI

US immigrant arrests soar under Trump

RELATED STORIES
Murder/suicide rocks Gasparillo

Crane man kills wife

Mothers throat slit

Murder No 40

'Birthday party' for baby Roshan at funeral

Son's throat slit, mother, 87, hog-tied

Councillor fears he has dengue

RECENT COMMENTS
Minister of State for Culture Comments on Immigration Audit Reports
marry: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Wales move into Premier lead
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

This is my best - year - Gordon-Somers
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

HSF now US$5.67 billion
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Oral Tracey | Football misses Simoes' vision
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

RECENT COMMENTS
Minister of State for Culture Comments on Immigration Audit Reports
marry: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Wales move into Premier lead
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

This is my best - year - Gordon-Somers
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

HSF now US$5.67 billion
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Oral Tracey | Football misses Simoes' vision
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...