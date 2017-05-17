Boat captain found dead on foreshore

Kaieteur News - Thursday, May 17, 2017

â¦as cutlass-wielding pirates attack fishing crew in Câtyne River A 45-year-old fishing boat captain is now dead following a brazen attack by pirates armed with cutlasses on Tuesday evening. Dead is Mahadeo Ramdehol also known as âChicoâ, of 146 Kilcoy Squatting Area. Reports...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Suspected cutlass-wielding thief refused bail

Fishermen were tied to anchor and thrown overboard—Suspect tells police

Pirates throw Guyanese fishermen overboard

Missing crew members…Boat owner to identify body found in Suriname today

Lack of patrols blamed for pirate attack

Guyanese fisherman dies during pirate attack

DOUBLE MURDER...Attacks allegedly done by mentally ill man



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Beach Culture offers mix

Cameal Davis tests Band Waters

Trinidad film festival introduces new media category

Inaugural Tmrw.Today Festival invites major int'l media coverage

Lawyer wants George Nooks case thrown out

Rehearsals In High Gear For Powerful Women And Men Show

Denroy Morgan Performance At Pulse8 Tonight Postponed

SPORTS more
Elcock speeds to double gold at Abilene Classic

Lawrence back in ring against Motta

T&T’s Smith faces Banai in C’bean showdown

Burton unleashes On Track Apparel

Molino finding his scoring touch

Beach Culture offers mix

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams, O-35 Group honours 100 Outstanding Mothers

POLITICS more
Elcock speeds to double gold at Abilene Classic

Lawrence back in ring against Motta

2012 Nationality Rush: Penner Says He Was Just Trying to Help

Pipe dream

Justice George, Patrick Yarde sworn in to Judicial Service Commission

‘Ranger’ on the prowl

PNP wants to be included in plans for national drainage system

BUSINESS more
Burton unleashes On Track Apparel

Local oil refinery not feasible – study says

Cybersecurity expert: WannaCry reaches T&T

OCM drops $0.20

Photos: Bloomberg-Bermuda Event In NYC

Barbados’ International Business Sector Has Been Built on Durable Pillars

Insta dinner with Akilah

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Elroy Hemmans Jailed for Assault and Robbery of Bus Conductor

Belize Bank Office at Matalon Building Shot At

Musician Lascelle Martinez Stabbed to Death in P.G.

200 blacklisted from leaving country…Opposition seeks intervention of Commissioner of Info to acquire list

Wins for Laluni, Eccles and Silver Bullet

Shooting outside Wings and Things bar…Investigations complete, statements to be disclosed

George sprints to silver at Islamic Games

RELATED STORIES
Suspected cutlass-wielding thief refused bail

Fishermen were tied to anchor and thrown overboard—Suspect tells police

Pirates throw Guyanese fishermen overboard

Missing crew members…Boat owner to identify body found in Suriname today

Lack of patrols blamed for pirate attack

Guyanese fisherman dies during pirate attack

DOUBLE MURDER...Attacks allegedly done by mentally ill man

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Wales move into Premier lead
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

This is my best - year - Gordon-Somers
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

HSF now US$5.67 billion
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Oral Tracey | Football misses Simoes' vision
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

ICC fines Law for dissent
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Wales move into Premier lead
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

This is my best - year - Gordon-Somers
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

HSF now US$5.67 billion
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Oral Tracey | Football misses Simoes' vision
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

ICC fines Law for dissent
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...