Idina Menzel says she won't sing Frozen's 'Let it Go' when she comes to UK as everyone is sick of it

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Idina Menzel says she won't sing Frozen's 'Let it Go' when she comes to UK as everyone is sick of it ALL SECTIONS More Idina Menzel says she won't sing Frozen's 'Let it Go' when she comes to UK as everyone is sick of it The famous song will not be sung Credit: Handout 17 May 2017 10:48am Frozen...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
UK General Election 2017: What you need to know

Theresa May refuses to rule out income tax hike for top earners

Dame Vera Lynn's image projected onto white cliffs of Dover to mark singer's 100th birthday

Diane Abbott fails to vote in Brexit Bill debate after going home with a migraine

When is Donald Trump's inauguration and what time is it? Everything you need to know

Barack Obama to reflect on 'this amazing journey' in final speech - and offer some advice to Donald Trump 

Father of cryogenically frozen girl: 'She died without me being able to see her' – exclusive first interview



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Caroline Bay To Host ‘Race For Water’ Gala

Masterworks Acquires Gurschner Painting

Living with a rare syndrome

After 12: Jersey Affair... Full time

BATV seals exclusive contract with Yello

Alien: Covenant | A dark dangerous world

'Der Rosenkavalier' encores this Sunday at Palace Cineplex

SPORTS more
Photos & Results: YAO Baseball League

Photos & Results: BCB Twenty20 Cricket Games

Video: Land Rover Bar Crash Into Emirates Team

Crew Members Safe After Abandoning Sailboat

West Indies to host India

Married businessman 'had two-year relationship with girl, 12, after meeting her at cricket match'

Sport Scoreboard, May 17, 2017

POLITICS more
UWP reiterates calls for electoral reform

Philip Hammond admits he 'occasionally swears' as Theresa May refuses to say he will be Chancellor after the election

UK General Election 2017: What you need to know

US soldier Chelsea Manning freed from prison after serving seven years over WikiLeaks files

Saul was an indomitable spirit and extraordinary in everything he did

11 Legislators Support Lahey’s Motion To Dismiss

Schools to reopen today

BUSINESS more
BCGC Cooperative Relationship With NJ Division

Biltir help students prepare for exams

925m of earthquake notes list on BSX

New bike custom and repair shop revs up

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 16 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 16 2017

Fitch: Demand For Cyber Insurance To Increase

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Two police officers detained for alleged rape

Shabir Ahmed: the Rochdale sex gang ringleader who blamed white community for not looking after girls

US soldier Chelsea Manning freed from prison after serving seven years over WikiLeaks files

Man overboard investigation

Cosby says he will not testify at his sexual assault trial

Fire destroys Checker Hall home

Next ransomware cyberattack will be worse than WannaCry

RELATED STORIES
UK General Election 2017: What you need to know

Theresa May refuses to rule out income tax hike for top earners

Dame Vera Lynn's image projected onto white cliffs of Dover to mark singer's 100th birthday

Diane Abbott fails to vote in Brexit Bill debate after going home with a migraine

When is Donald Trump's inauguration and what time is it? Everything you need to know

Barack Obama to reflect on 'this amazing journey' in final speech - and offer some advice to Donald Trump 

Father of cryogenically frozen girl: 'She died without me being able to see her' – exclusive first interview

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Wales move into Premier lead
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

This is my best - year - Gordon-Somers
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

HSF now US$5.67 billion
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Oral Tracey | Football misses Simoes' vision
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

ICC fines Law for dissent
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
betty: My name is Elizabeth, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Wales move into Premier lead
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

This is my best - year - Gordon-Somers
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

HSF now US$5.67 billion
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Oral Tracey | Football misses Simoes' vision
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

ICC fines Law for dissent
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...