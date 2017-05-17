North South Highway operators advise motorists to proceed with caution

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, May 17, 2017

The Jamaica North South Highway Company Limited is advising motorists to proceed with caution on the roadway as there is a minor land slippage on the Byndloss stretch of the North South Highway near Linstead.In a release yesterday the company said...read more

