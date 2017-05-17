US teen dies of caffeine overdose

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, May 17, 2017

MIAMI, United States (AFP) â A coffee, a caffeinated drink and an energy soda proved a deadly combination for a South Carolina teenager who died within two hours of consuming them, triggering warnings about the risks of caffeine overdose.Davis Allen Cripe died on April 26 from a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Parents warned as teen dies after drinking three high-caffeine drinks

Beware of powdered caffeine, FDA warns

Caffeine: how does it really affect our health?

Monster suing attorney over energy drinks

Energy Drinks Alert

Energy drink abuse a problem

Five reported deaths linked to Monster Energy Drink — FDA



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sizzla to headline Reg-Mix Concert 2017

Reggae Artist Sizzla to headline Reg-Mix Concert 2017

Selector celebrates playing 'Equal Rights'

George Nooks turns to God

Kalado denies copying Dexta Daps - says his video was done first

Roberts: Now is not the time for blame

Orbis Kids Zone & AC Endeavour In AC Village

SPORTS more
Duchess of Cambridge: I'm worried George and Charlotte will misbehave at Pippa's wedding 

Antigua Bermuda: Warrior Wins Line Honours

Warrior takes Antigua Bermuda Race honours

West Indies to host India in June

Cultural Division releases video on Creole Head Tying

Sweeting, Trojans are top seeded going into NCAA Division II Regionals

Coleby could be on the way out at Kansas

POLITICS more
WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning set to be released

$175m allocated to some local authorities for emergency response - Chang

May gives all workers new rights to time off

PLP St George’s Candidates On Area “Neglect”

David Burt: “Race, Ethnicity & Two Bermudas”

St Georges road neglected PLP

Christie resigns as party leader after defeat at polls

BUSINESS more
Three stocks fall on BSX

Digital wallet system set to come to Bermuda

Dominica Business Forum moves to create local Private Sector Organization

Consumer Price Index: Inflation Increased 0.5%

CLICO plans to repay government says Duprey

BREA’s new president invites greater participation, consultation with govt

Bahamas Waste celebrates biodiesel drivers

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning set to be released

Police seek man dressed as giant penis who witnessed city centre attack 

Woman ‘set on fire by husband’s parents for remaining childless’

Woman ‘set on fire by husband’s parents for remaining childless’

Flight Diverts, Man Taken Into Police Custody

High crime rate a shadow over Caribbean tourism — study

Join our campaign to honour the memories of police officers who have died in the line of duty

RELATED STORIES
Parents warned as teen dies after drinking three high-caffeine drinks

Beware of powdered caffeine, FDA warns

Caffeine: how does it really affect our health?

Monster suing attorney over energy drinks

Energy Drinks Alert

Energy drink abuse a problem

Five reported deaths linked to Monster Energy Drink — FDA

RECENT COMMENTS
Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Wales move into Premier lead
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

This is my best - year - Gordon-Somers
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

HSF now US$5.67 billion
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Oral Tracey | Football misses Simoes' vision
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

ICC fines Law for dissent
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Sunshine Girls go with experience for B'dos test
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

RECENT COMMENTS
Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ABEL WHITE: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

A brush with beauty
BRENT RACHAEL: AT GLOBAHACKING, wE consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers. +Upgrade University Grades +Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack +Delete unwanted online Pictures and...

Police seize firearms, ammo after Clifton Hall shooting
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Fuel Tax Increase in Budget Not Fully to Blame for Price Increases
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Wales move into Premier lead
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

This is my best - year - Gordon-Somers
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

HSF now US$5.67 billion
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Oral Tracey | Football misses Simoes' vision
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

ICC fines Law for dissent
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...

Sunshine Girls go with experience for B'dos test
equity: Are you blacklisted? Struggling to get a personal loan? Has your application been DECLINED due to Low Credit Score? Over COMMITTED? Affordability? But you know you can afford this loan. Loans...