List of flooded roads you should avoid in Kingston, St Catherine

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, May 17, 2017

Motorists are being advised to avoid the following locations in Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine, as a result of flooding caused by the heavy rains. ST CATHERINE Bog Walk Gorge Sunnyside, Linstead Sections of Church Pen St Johns Road WATCH:...read more

