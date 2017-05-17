7pm Live Video: May 15 ZBM Evening News

Bernews - Monday, May 17, 2017

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
7pm Live Video: May 3 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: March 31 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 14

7pm Live Video: ZBM Evening News For Jan 18

7pm Live Video: ZBM Evening News For Jan 11

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Dec 12

Video: ZBM Evening News For August 5th



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Black Chiney for Strictly 2K next week

Bounty leaves stage during clash with Beenie Man

An island for 20 years

Madonna puts children over music

Teddy Afro sings troubles of Ethiopia

Record submissions for fifth GATFEST

Turbulence welcomed to reggae capitals - Germany, France - MoBay performance follows four-month overseas stint

SPORTS more
Five newcomers named to Sunshine Girls squad

Six families receive keys to Silver Lake apartments

Tyler Butterfield Places 2nd At Ironman In Mexico

Dame Patsy tours Kensington

Sport Icons To Serve As Parade Grand Marshals

David Bascome To Host Soccer Clinics In July

Antigua Bermuda Yacht Race Day #4 Report

POLITICS more
PLP Calls On Govt To ‘Take Action’ To Keep Jobs

PLP Calls On Govt To ‘Take Action’ To Keep Jobs

Opposition wants Agriculture Minister sanctioned for grass planting

Changes coming over 'disgraceful' parliamentary attendance - Paulwell

No ‘tremendous loss’ in mobile subscribers, says BTC VP

Turnquest: First order of business is job creation

Tributes To Former Premier Dr. David Saul

BUSINESS more
Butterfield shares rise

Wakefield Quin and HCS Law merge

Outgoing CEOs message for Hamilton staff

Campaign to make Dominica trend on social media

Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste is new Digicel Dominica CEO

‘National Talent Pool’ For Construction Work

JPS’ Tomblin appointed new CEO at US utility firm

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
21 inmates complete Harris Paints training

Syrian regime burned bodies of 'thousands' of prisoners at crematorium to hide scale of slaughter, US diplomat reveals 

Hackers release second stolen cyber weapon to criminals

Hamilton business attacked by thieves

Suspect identified over Court Street shooting

Prison boss shocked at allegations colleague stabbed, shot wife

Shooting: 34-Yr-Old Receives ‘Superficial Wound’

RELATED STORIES
7pm Live Video: May 3 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: March 31 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Feb 14

7pm Live Video: ZBM Evening News For Jan 18

7pm Live Video: ZBM Evening News For Jan 11

30 Minute Video: ZBM Evening News For Dec 12

Video: ZBM Evening News For August 5th

RECENT COMMENTS
King Arthur attempts to slay summer movie season
ABEL WHITE: finally i got in contact with cyberappshacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast a nd...

Every Government department is vulnerable to hackers, former civil service chief admits
Natalie Bernard: Wow i would like to share my experience with wonderloop@job4u.com they were able to hack and increase my CREDIT SCORE within 62hours from 379-765,I must say i was stunned and really appreciated...

PHOTO: My side of the story
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

UTech is Technology Plus
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Grenada family search protest
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Regional reps to focus on health security during Commonwealth Health Ministers meeting
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Jegz releases 'Me She Want' video
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

RECENT COMMENTS
King Arthur attempts to slay summer movie season
ABEL WHITE: finally i got in contact with cyberappshacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast a nd...

Every Government department is vulnerable to hackers, former civil service chief admits
Natalie Bernard: Wow i would like to share my experience with wonderloop@job4u.com they were able to hack and increase my CREDIT SCORE within 62hours from 379-765,I must say i was stunned and really appreciated...

PHOTO: My side of the story
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

UTech is Technology Plus
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Grenada family search protest
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Regional reps to focus on health security during Commonwealth Health Ministers meeting
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Jegz releases 'Me She Want' video
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...