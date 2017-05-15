Ruth Davidson: SNP's nationalism has cowed Unionist Scots over past decade but they have had enough

Telegraph UK - Monday, May 17, 2017

15 May 2017 6:30pm Ruth Davidson has said she cannot blame voters for feeling "bullied and hectored" into backing the SNP but she hoped Scotland's decades-long obsession with the constitution was coming to a close. The Scottish Tory leader said various political parties have "been at fault over...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Ruth Davidson hosts political dog competition as politicians take a break from the campaign trail

Nicola Sturgeon accuses Ruth Davidson of 'constitutional obsession' with independence

John Lamont to resign Holyrood seat to focus on top Scottish Tory general election target

Scottish Parliament suspends debate on second independence referendum in wake of Westminster terror attack

Alex Salmond accused of rewriting history after he denies 'once in a lifetime' referendum pledge

Ruth Davidson warns Nicola Sturgeon: Unionists would win second independence referendum by bigger margin

Ruth Davidson issues rallying cry for Union and warns 'don't dismiss' indyref2 challenge



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bounty leaves stage during clash with Beenie Man

An island for 20 years

Madonna puts children over music

Teddy Afro sings troubles of Ethiopia

Record submissions for fifth GATFEST

Turbulence welcomed to reggae capitals - Germany, France - MoBay performance follows four-month overseas stint

Less body fat, more phat lyrics

SPORTS more
Sport Icons To Serve As Parade Grand Marshals

David Bascome To Host Soccer Clinics In July

Antigua Bermuda Yacht Race Day #4 Report

Parkites start title defence against Merryboys

Pakistan on the verge

Lara entertains at his academy

Ahye fourth in Shanghai 100m

POLITICS more
Sebastian Kurz: Meet the 30-year-old attempting to remodel Austrian politics in Macron's image

Rowley seeks record breakers at Lara Academy

Chase hundred not enough to prevent series defeat

Prime Minister had report on Chinese citizen, says Opposition leader

Bahamian collegians turn in strong performances

DNA performed much worse than in 2012

87 percent voter turnout

BUSINESS more
ST. KITTS-ECONOMY – IMF welcomes Government’s commitment to establishing growth resilience fund

Govt should not direct forex allocation

Unemployment in T&T falls to 4%

FCB back at $32

Tringen profits down 58%

IDB economist: Energy sector recovery unlikely in near term

Central FC, Jabloteh kick-off CFU title quest

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
DNA calls on PM to reveal all YIDA factory plans

BAHAMAS-MIGRATION – Body of Haitian migrant found on beach in The Bahamas

China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks

Litter 'police' paid bonuses to hand out fines to public, investigation finds

Lara entertains at his academy

Ahye fourth in Shanghai 100m

Central FC, Jabloteh kick-off CFU title quest

RELATED STORIES
Ruth Davidson hosts political dog competition as politicians take a break from the campaign trail

Nicola Sturgeon accuses Ruth Davidson of 'constitutional obsession' with independence

John Lamont to resign Holyrood seat to focus on top Scottish Tory general election target

Scottish Parliament suspends debate on second independence referendum in wake of Westminster terror attack

Alex Salmond accused of rewriting history after he denies 'once in a lifetime' referendum pledge

Ruth Davidson warns Nicola Sturgeon: Unionists would win second independence referendum by bigger margin

Ruth Davidson issues rallying cry for Union and warns 'don't dismiss' indyref2 challenge

RECENT COMMENTS
King Arthur attempts to slay summer movie season
ABEL WHITE: finally i got in contact with cyberappshacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast a nd...

Every Government department is vulnerable to hackers, former civil service chief admits
Natalie Bernard: Wow i would like to share my experience with wonderloop@job4u.com they were able to hack and increase my CREDIT SCORE within 62hours from 379-765,I must say i was stunned and really appreciated...

PHOTO: My side of the story
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

UTech is Technology Plus
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Grenada family search protest
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Regional reps to focus on health security during Commonwealth Health Ministers meeting
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Jegz releases 'Me She Want' video
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

RECENT COMMENTS
King Arthur attempts to slay summer movie season
ABEL WHITE: finally i got in contact with cyberappshacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast a nd...

Every Government department is vulnerable to hackers, former civil service chief admits
Natalie Bernard: Wow i would like to share my experience with wonderloop@job4u.com they were able to hack and increase my CREDIT SCORE within 62hours from 379-765,I must say i was stunned and really appreciated...

PHOTO: My side of the story
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

UTech is Technology Plus
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Grenada family search protest
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Regional reps to focus on health security during Commonwealth Health Ministers meeting
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Jegz releases 'Me She Want' video
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...